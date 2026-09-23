Nathan Fielder’s ‘You Can See Everything’ sets release date in unsettling new trailer

The new trailer shows Elizabeth Holmes facing uncomfortable questions from Nathan Fielder and his crew.

Elizabeth Holmes invited cameras into her home just weeks before going to prison. Now, the new trailer for 'You Can See Everything' suggests the access Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim received came with complications. The A24 documentary follows the Theranos founder as the filmmakers try to understand a woman whose account of herself has long been under scrutiny.

The invitation grows more uncomfortable as the crew questions what Holmes is showing them and what she might be holding back. A24 will release 'You Can See Everything' exclusively in theaters on October 16. Select theater tickets are on sale now, and nationwide ticket sales begin October 1. A streaming date has not been announced yet.

Nathan Fielder sits beside Elizabeth Holmes in a still from the trailer of ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: A24)

The film starts 34 days before Holmes reports to prison. She invites Fielder and his crew to document her final days of freedom and first few weeks of imprisonment. A24 describes the film as a “mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss.” The documentary runs nearly three hours, following their access to Holmes beyond the initial premise.

The tension is already clear in the earlier teaser. Sitting face to face with Fielder, Holmes says, “I don’t have anything to deceive you on,” and insists she is engaging with him as a human being. He asks whether she is being real, to which she replies, “I’m always being real.” Those exchanges put a central question in plain view: How much can an audience learn from someone who knows the cameras are watching? The film puts Fielder’s questioning of Holmes at the center of its story.

Elizabeth Holmes rides in a car in a still from the trailer of ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: A24)

Holmes was convicted in 2022 of defrauding investors in Theranos, the blood-testing company she founded. She began serving her sentence the following year. Her case has previously inspired Alex Gibney’s documentary 'The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley' and Hulu’s Amanda Seyfried-led drama 'The Dropout.' This time, Holmes participates directly, allowing the filmmakers into her home before prison and remaining the focus of a story that unfolds across several years.

Fielder, known for 'The Rehearsal,' and Oppenheim bring different sensibilities to that access. The film premiered at Telluride before the public saw anything beyond its teaser, leaving the full trailer to introduce the uneasy dynamic between Holmes and the people filming her. For viewers hoping to see where that relationship leads, the theatrical release is currently the only announced way to watch.