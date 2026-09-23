'Avengers: Endgame Encore' footage leaks online with major 'Doomsday' surprise

A familiar ending takes an unexpected turn as fans debate what the added scenes mean for Marvel’s next crossover.

Steve Rogers’ quiet ending has a knock at the door. Footage from early screenings of ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ is circulating online ahead of the re-release reaching US theaters. The clips appear to add a new ending and scenes connecting the 2019 film to ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ They also show why Marvel’s return to ‘Endgame’ involves more than another chance to see the original film in theaters.

The re-release includes three new post-credits scenes designed to connect ‘Endgame’ to ‘Doomsday,’ with the tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX screenings. Director Joe Russo described the new material as “footage that is set in the Doomsday story,” while speaking with EW. Here is what those accounts say the additions reveal. Spoilers follow.

Avengers endgame encore post credit scenes pic.twitter.com/6849dlILmz — YourLEAKbro (@Ray_XD1r1) September 23, 2026

The revised ending reportedly picks up after Steve Rogers reunites with Peggy Carter. A knock interrupts them. Steve hides behind a wall as Peggy opens the door, revealing Loki. The footage does not clearly establish why he has come or what he wants from the couple. His appearance nevertheless connects Steve’s return with a character whose story has revolved around the Time Variance Authority.

Another clip reportedly takes viewers to the TVA, where Mobius and Ouroboros watch a crisis spread across multiple universes. Two worlds appear to be on a collision course and attack each other as more warnings reach the agency.

Avengers Endgame Encore Extra Scene Leak pic.twitter.com/6y8sawJOHO — Rajat RC (@RajatRC3) September 23, 2026

The scene gives the multiverse conflict a place in the story, though the footage circulating online does not explain its cause. IGN also reported a separate moment in which Doctor Doom hammers his metal mask into shape.

The Bruce Banner footage has prompted the most disagreement. Accounts agree that Banner is working in an underground facility when Doctor Doom arrives, bringing the two characters together ahead of ‘Doomsday.’ But a Reddit discussion repeats a claim that Doom absorbs Hulk’s powers, while IGN describes Doom coming to “collect” Banner.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Fans in the Reddit thread are already weighing the encounter against earlier rumors. “Doom attacking Hulk makes a lot more sense than Doom recruiting Hulk, which was the original rumor,” one commenter wrote. Another disputed the powers claim by commenting, “Heard Doom just collects Hulk, not absorbs him.” A third reacted to the re-release itself, “okay I wasn't going to watch the movie but now I am..God why am I so weak.” Those are fan responses, not confirmation of the scene’s outcome.

The clips are being shared before US audiences can see ‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ in theaters on September 25. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ follows on December 18. The reported additions identify players in that next film, while leaving Loki’s request and Doom’s plan unanswered.