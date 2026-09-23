‘Sherlock Holmes’ star joins Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster’s new thriller

Scarlett Johansson, Jacob Elordi, and Ari Aster are teaming up with 'Black Rabbit' actor for A24’s mysterious new thriller 'Scapegoat.'

Jude Law is in negotiations to join ‘Scapegoat,’ the upcoming A24 thriller from filmmaker Ari Aster. Aster will direct the film from his own screenplay. Scarlett Johansson and Jacob Elordi are already attached to the project, with Law now in talks to co-star opposite Johansson. Aster and his producing partner Lars Knudsen will produce through their Square Peg banner, while A24 will distribute ‘Scapegoat’. The project continues Aster's relationship with the studio, which has released his previous features ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Midsommar,’ and ‘Beau Is Afraid.’

A24 has not revealed the official plot of ‘Scapegoat,’ leaving the story details largely unknown. Several descriptions have circulated since the project was announced. One rumor has suggested that the story could involve a doctor who operates on an internet-famous person. Other reports have characterized the project as a science-fiction romance or a more conventional drama. None of those descriptions has been confirmed by Aster, A24, or the cast.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jude Law poses with his star during the Jude Law Star Ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2024 (Image Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images for Disney)

The secrecy is consistent with Aster's approach to his projects. His films often keep major story details out of pre-release material, allowing the unusual situations and characters to unfold gradually. Johansson joined the project earlier this year, followed by Elordi. Her recent film credits include ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Marriage Story,’ and ‘Asteroid City.’ Elordi has appeared in ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Priscilla,’ and ‘Saltburn.’

Law has also continued to move between film and television. His recent credits include the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Skeleton Crew’ and Netflix's limited series ‘Black Rabbit,’ which received Emmy nominations. ‘Scapegoat’ is Aster's next feature following ‘Eddington,’ his latest film.

Jacob Elordi attends the "Frankenstein" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025, in Venice, Italy (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominique Charriau)

Aster wrote and directed ‘Eddington,’ which starred Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler. Across those films, Aster has explored psychological drama, horror, dark comedy, and surrealism. His work frequently places characters in situations where family relationships, personal fears, or social pressures become increasingly difficult to escape.

Jude Law has several projects in development and production beyond ‘Scapegoat.’ He recently played Vladimir Putin in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin.’ His upcoming work also includes Apple's limited series ‘Wild Things,’ in which he plays Las Vegas performer Siegfried opposite Andrew Garfield. Law has maintained a varied career across drama, action, comedy, and franchise films. His best-known credits include the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ movies, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel,’ and the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series.