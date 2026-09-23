Does Odin die? ‘The Heart of the Beast’ ending explained as Brad Pitt’s James fights to survive

'Heart of the Beast' sees James and his loyal combat dog fight to survive after a plane crash leaves them stranded

Brad Pitt’s ‘Heart of the Beast’ follows retired Special Forces officer James Belmont and his combat dog, Odin, after a plane crash leaves them stranded in the Alaskan wilderness. Injured and far from civilization, the pair must cross forests, rivers and mountains while searching for a way home. The film opens with Odin alone on an Alaskan road and then jumps back one week. James and his German Shepherd are seen flying through the wilderness when the former suffers a heart attack and loses control of the plane. The crash leaves them stranded far from the nearest road.

Brad Pitt and the K9 in a still from the 'Heart of the Beast' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountpictures)

James wakes up injured and finds Odin hurt as well. After tending to the dog’s injuries, he sets off with him on a journey spanning more than 50 miles of challenging terrain as they search for a way back to civilization. The journey is made even more difficult by James’ heart condition and the flashbacks he experiences, triggered by the military background he shares with Odin, who has titanium teeth and a prosthetic leg. Along the way, they have dangerous encounters with a grizzly bear, wolves, and perilous river crossings. James uses his military training to find food, build shelter, and navigate the wilderness, but his injuries make each stage of the journey harder, leaving viewers wondering whether he and the dog survive.

Odin does not die in ‘Heart of the Beast’. The German Shepherd survives one final dangerous stretch and is eventually found by a rescue team. Richard Raymond, who is part of the production team, publicly confirmed on X that Odin makes it out alive. "Everybody loves a dog. It's about the only thing the whole world agrees on. So let me put your mind at ease right now: the dog does not die. You're welcome," he wrote. Odin’s survival answers the question raised by the film’s opening, where he is shown alone on the road.

Brad Pitt and the K9 in a still from the 'Heart of the Beast' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountpictures)

'Heart of the Beast' is directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander, with Brad Pitt also serving as a producer. The film was shot primarily in Queenstown, New Zealand, with principal photography taking place in 2025.