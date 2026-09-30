Jennifer Lawrence joins 'Resident Evil' director's next big project

'Resident Evil' director Zach Cregger will work on the sci-fi thriller with Warner Bros.’ New Line division

Zach Cregger, currently riding high on the success of his 'Resident Evil' movie, already has his next big project lined up. His upcoming release is a sci-fi thriller titled 'The Flood,' backed by Warner Bros.’ New Line division, according to Deadline. Jennifer Lawrence has signed on to star in the thriller. The casting is a big vote of confidence for the movie, as the actress is known for starring in several hits. “Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most gifted and compelling actors working today, and we are thrilled to have her at the center of Zach’s bold and wholly original vision for The Flood,” said Warner Bros Motion Picture chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy.

Zach Cregger looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @zcregger)

This is not the first time Cregger has collaborated with New Line. They previously worked together on 'Weapons,' which eventually won an Oscar. The 2025 horror movie was so successful that it will soon have a prequel titled 'Gladys.' “Following our extraordinary experience together on Weapons, we could not be more excited to reunite with Zach and the team at Vertigo, as well as Amblin to bring this ambitious film to audiences around the world,” Mike and Pam added.

Jennifer Lawrence at 92NY on January 07, 2026 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

The thriller is based on an original idea from Cregger. He also wrote its script and will both produce and direct the film. Cregger is also elated about the casting. “Mike, Pam and the whole Warner Bros/New Line team were an absolute dream to collaborate with on Weapons, and I couldn’t be happier to dive in with them again. Jennifer is one of a kind, and I’m beyond excited to see her in this role,” he shared, as per the outlet. If everything goes as planned, the movie should be in theatres on August 11, 2028. New Line picked the project early in 2026 during Netflix's turnaround, according to THR. Production is set to kick off in Europe in early 2027. Amblin Entertainment will also produce the movie along with Cregger. Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment, Cregger's longtime collaborators, are also on board in the same capacity. Plot details are currently under wraps, and no other casting announcement has been made as of this writing.