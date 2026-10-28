‘Bridget Jones’ star joins Peter Dinklage and Dominic Sessa for new comedy ‘Darlington’

Sacha Gervasi’s 'Darlington' follows a faded television star seeking redemption inside a billionaire’s meticulously recreated English estate.

Renée Zellweger is set to lead 'Darlington,' an upcoming high-concept comedy-drama. The two-time Oscar winner will star alongside Peter Dinklage and Dominic Sessa in the film, which is scheduled to begin production in the UK in spring 2027. The film will also kick off foreign sales at the American Film Market (AFM). The film follows Zellweger as Kate Spencer, an actress who has been largely forgotten by the industry. She gets an opportunity to reprise her most famous role, but not for a television revival. Instead, she is invited into a real-life setting created by a reclusive tech billionaire.

Sessa plays a wealthy technology entrepreneur who has restored an English country estate to its former glory. Having withdrawn from the outside world, he lives there as though it were still 1923. When Kate enters this unusual setting, she finds herself caught between performance and reality. As she settles into this strange, controlled existence, she discovers that illusion and reality are more intertwined than she imagined.

Renée Zellweger in a still from 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

Gervasi wrote the screenplay. He began his career as a journalist before moving into screenwriting and filmmaking. His work spans comedy, drama, and documentary storytelling, with projects often drawing on real people and their experiences. His varied background brings together narrative filmmaking and character-driven stories.

Gervasi co-wrote 'The Terminal,' directed the documentary 'Anvil! The Story of Anvil' and the biographical drama 'Hitchcock.' He also wrote and directed HBO's 'My Dinner with Hervé,' which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. Alison Owen and Debra Hayward will produce for Monumental Pictures, alongside Jim Garavente for Portobello Electric. Alexander Payne, known for 'The Holdovers' and 'Sideways', will executive produce. Rocket Science is also producing the film.

A still of Dominic Sessa (Image Source: Instagram | @dominic.sessa)

Zellweger recently starred in, and executive produced, 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,' the final chapter in the franchise. She is also working on the feature film 'A Woman in the Sun.' Sessa, who gained recognition for 'The Holdovers,' is currently filming 'Miami Vice '85'. Dinklage recently appeared in the comedy 'Wicker.'