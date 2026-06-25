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What happened in ‘The Bear’ Season 4? A refresher on Carmy and his friends ahead of Season 5

The fifth season of ‘The Bear’ marks the concluding chapter for the award-winning culinary drama series.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in 'The Bear' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @fxnetworks)
An image of Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in 'The Bear' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @fxnetworks)

'The Bear' is ready to open its doors for Season 5. The award-winning drama is set to return for its final season on June 25 with 8 new episodes. Christopher Storer, who has created the series, also serves as its showrunner alongside Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White returns for his final service as chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, alongside his trusted aides Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The series also features Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, and Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim. The culinary drama was an instant hit when it debuted in 2022. As Season 4 premiered a year ago in June, it is worth getting a refresher before Carmy and his friends make their final return.   

Carmy and Sydney began 'The Bear' Season 4 under high pressure after receiving mixed reviews from The Chicago Tribune, which praised the food but criticized the restaurant's chaotic atmosphere. The Bear's financial backer, Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt), gives the duo two months to turn things around or else he threatens to shut down the restaurant. A massive countdown clock is placed in the kitchen to remind them of what's at stake. The duo decides that their best course of action is to earn a Michelin star that can help the restaurant's reputation. They also hire new staff members to help them run a smoother operation. The staff of the recently closed Michelin-star restaurant, Ever, comes on board, as does Luca (Will Poulter), who helps out the pastry chef Marcus.  

An image of Carmy and Sydney from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX Networks | The Bear)
An image of Carmy and Sydney from 'The Bear' (Image Source: FX Networks | The Bear)

Sydney spends the whole season contemplating the offer she received from Ever's head chef, Adam Shapiro, to join his new restaurant. Despite being equal partners on paper, Sydney grows frustrated with Carmy's angry outbursts and inflexibility in decision-making, which feel one-sided rather than a joint agreement. She considers whether leaving The Bear will actually be good for her future, and what she decides to stay and work through the issues after attending Tiff's (Richie's ex-wife) wedding in the finale. The sense of belonging she feels in the presence of the Berzatto family members convinces her that The Bear is her found family and is worth saving.   

Carmy finally realizes that he needs to work on himself and make amends with his loved ones, whom he drove away. After avoiding it for an entire season, Carmy finally musters the courage to apologize to Claire for breaking up with her. He also has a heart-to-heart conversation with his addict mother, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), who takes responsibility for her actions, and they work towards rebuilding their relationship. A conversation with his sister, Natalie, makes him realize he was using cooking to escape his family problems, which he is now ready to acknowledge. In a shocking move that no one saw coming, Carmy decides to walk away from the restaurant and hands over the entire reins to Sydney, telling her, "I believe in you more than I've ever believed in myself. Because you're The Bear." Sydney only agrees to the deal after Richie becomes her partner at the restaurant. Season 4 of 'The Bear' ends with the clock hitting zero. With the management change at the restaurant and Carmy's willingness to explore his identity outside of being a chef, Season 5 is poised for a rocky road ahead.

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