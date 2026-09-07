'Spider-Noir' star Nicolas Cage breaks silence after Prime Video cancels Season 2

All eight episodes of Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' are currently available to stream on Prime Video

Nicolas Cage has finally addressed Prime Video's decision to cancel ‘Spider-Noir’ after just one season, despite the series receiving 11 Emmy nominations. The actor seems to have accepted the news better than many fans, believing one season was enough. In a statement to Deadline, he said, “For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man.” He added, “Onwards, upwards, inwards.”

A still from ‘Spider-Noir’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The streaming service canceled ‘Spider-Noir’ after its first eight-episode season, ending the sci-fi mystery show just before the 2026 Emmy Awards. The critically acclaimed show marked Cage’s first TV series and served as an origin story of sorts for Spider-Man Noir, the Marvel-owned alternate-universe version of Spider-Man. Cage plays a hard-boiled, aging P.I. named Ben Reilly, who is also the sole superhero in 1930s New York City. The series was distributed via MGM+ and Prime Video, where it aired in both color and black and white, which brings us back to the Emmys. ‘Spider-Noir’ scored a record 11 Emmy nods, having beaten out the rest of Prime Video’s 2026 crop.

At the time of its cancellation, the series had a 92% critics’ score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, Nielsen’s ratings showed 2.6 billion minutes of U.S. viewership in the series' first six weeks of release. But that was seemingly not enough for Prime Video to greenlight another season. Deadline reports that ‘Spider-Noir’ was expensive because it was filmed in both color and black-and-white. Additionally, the series began to perform lower on Prime Video’s daily Top 10 list after its initial release. And so, its performance on the streaming service appears to have been a factor in the decision not to continue the series.

A still from the ‘Spider-Noir’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

After Season 1 ended, Cage told Variety he didn’t know if there would be a second season, but he and the rest of the cast were happy with what they accomplished. "Whether it happens or not, all of us achieved what we set out to do, and it works on its own. We’ll see what happens," he said at the time. So, while fans may have wanted to see Ben Reilly solve more cases and continue to see Nicolas Cage in his gritty ‘Spider-Noir’ persona, it seems like the actor is satisfied with the outcome. All eight episodes of ‘Spider-Noir’ are currently available on Prime Video for those who want to rewatch the canceled series.