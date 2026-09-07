MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Spider-Noir' star Nicolas Cage breaks silence after Prime Video cancels Season 2

All eight episodes of Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir' are currently available to stream on Prime Video
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of Nicolas Cage from 'Spider-Noir' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
A still of Nicolas Cage from 'Spider-Noir' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Nicolas Cage has finally addressed Prime Video's decision to cancel ‘Spider-Noir’ after just one season, despite the series receiving 11 Emmy nominations. The actor seems to have accepted the news better than many fans, believing one season was enough. In a statement to Deadline, he said, “For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man.” He added, “Onwards, upwards, inwards.”

A still from ‘Spider-Noir’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
A still from ‘Spider-Noir’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The streaming service canceled ‘Spider-Noir’ after its first eight-episode season, ending the sci-fi mystery show just before the 2026 Emmy Awards. The critically acclaimed show marked Cage’s first TV series and served as an origin story of sorts for Spider-Man Noir, the Marvel-owned alternate-universe version of Spider-Man. Cage plays a hard-boiled, aging P.I. named Ben Reilly, who is also the sole superhero in 1930s New York City. The series was distributed via MGM+ and Prime Video, where it aired in both color and black and white, which brings us back to the Emmys. ‘Spider-Noir’ scored a record 11 Emmy nods, having beaten out the rest of Prime Video’s 2026 crop.

At the time of its cancellation, the series had a 92% critics’ score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, Nielsen’s ratings showed 2.6 billion minutes of U.S. viewership in the series' first six weeks of release. But that was seemingly not enough for Prime Video to greenlight another season. Deadline reports that ‘Spider-Noir’ was expensive because it was filmed in both color and black-and-white. Additionally, the series began to perform lower on Prime Video’s daily Top 10 list after its initial release. And so, its performance on the streaming service appears to have been a factor in the decision not to continue the series.

A still from ‘Spider-Noir’ official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)
A still from the ‘Spider-Noir’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

After Season 1 ended, Cage told Variety he didn’t know if there would be a second season, but he and the rest of the cast were happy with what they accomplished. "Whether it happens or not, all of us achieved what we set out to do, and it works on its own. We’ll see what happens," he said at the time. So, while fans may have wanted to see Ben Reilly solve more cases and continue to see Nicolas Cage in his gritty ‘Spider-Noir’ persona, it seems like the actor is satisfied with the outcome. All eight episodes of ‘Spider-Noir’ are currently available on Prime Video for those who want to rewatch the canceled series.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is Hector Hammond? ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4 introduces a major Green Lantern villain
TV

Who is Hector Hammond? ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4 introduces a major Green Lantern villain

A Green Lantern comics legend shows up on ‘Lanterns,’ but not exactly the way fans remember him
59 minutes ago
'Elsbeth' Season 4 to bring fan-favorite character back into the mix
TV

'Elsbeth' Season 4 to bring fan-favorite character back into the mix

'Elsbeth' Season 4 Episode 1 will revolve around Serena, played by 2025 Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger
2 hours ago
Did John die? ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4 ending explained as the Manhunter mystery takes major turn
TV

Did John die? ‘Lanterns’ Episode 4 ending explained as the Manhunter mystery takes major turn

John’s silence about Zoe just changed everything between him and Hal in ‘Lanterns’
3 hours ago
Is Lucie’s father alive? ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ Episode 1 ending explained and how it differs from the book
TV

Is Lucie’s father alive? ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ Episode 1 ending explained and how it differs from the book

Lucie’s search for her father takes an unexpected turn in ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ Episode 1
4 hours ago
Who is behind Joe’s kidnapping? ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 6 ending explained as brutal threat emerges
TV

Who is behind Joe’s kidnapping? ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 6 ending explained as brutal threat emerges

Joe’s team finally closes in on her location, but an Iranian operative reveals his identity just as he prepares to move her
5 hours ago
Is Renata dead? ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 Episode 7 ending explained as finale nears
THE WALKING DEAD

Is Renata dead? ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 Episode 7 ending explained as finale nears

Dillard and his crew put the entire community in danger after Negan kills his two walkers
5 hours ago
Twisty the Clown is back in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 with fan-favorite characters
TV

Twisty the Clown is back in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 with fan-favorite characters

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 brings back Twisty the Clown and other fan-favorite characters for its 13-episode return.
1 day ago
‘Silo’ star teases Daniel's Season 4 arc after Season 3 finale cliffhanger: 'It’s so much more complicated…'
TV

‘Silo’ star teases Daniel's Season 4 arc after Season 3 finale cliffhanger: 'It’s so much more complicated…'

By the end of ‘Silo’ Season 3, Daniel had been cryogenically frozen and awakened multiple times
1 day ago
‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ set for another crossover event
TV

‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ set for another crossover event

‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’ will both debut on October 9 on CBS
1 day ago
Will there be a ‘Chad Powers’ Season 3? Here’s all we know about the Hulu hit’s future
TV

Will there be a ‘Chad Powers’ Season 3? Here’s all we know about the Hulu hit’s future

Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ dropped all episodes of its Season 2 on September 3
1 day ago