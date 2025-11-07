‘Avengers: Doomsday’ gets official trailer release update and it’s dropping sooner than any of us expected

Set for release on December 18, 2026, the superhero flick will bring together classic MCU heroes with new superheroes

Marvel fans assemble as the 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer is about to drop. The much-anticipated superhero flick will bring together classic MCU heroes with the franchise's newer generation of superheroes. With Robert Downey Jr. slated to make a grand comeback as Doctor Doom, the stakes have never been higher than before. While the fans have to wait till December 18, 2026 to watch the movie on the silver screen, the first trailer of the movie will be dropped sooner than expected.

(L-R) A still from the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California (Image source: Getty Images for Disney |Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

The trailer of 'Avengers: Doomsday' is expected to debut with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' giving fans a first look at Downey Jr.'s titanium-masked supervillain on Wednesday, December 19. This timing coincides with the film releasing nearly a year before 'Doomsday' arrives on December 18, 2026. The cast lineup for the movie has included surprises like the return of many classic superheroes but details remain highly secretive, as per Collider.

Notably, Alan Cumming, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Kelsey Grammer revealed they began filming before seeing the finished script, mirroring the approach of the Russos on 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame.' The upcoming adventure promises to be on a similarly massive scale. Not only that, but the Russo Brothers are also back with writer Stephen McFeely for the 'Doomsday' script.

The film will also unite multiple Marvel eras, featuring returning 'X-Men' stars like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Rebecca Romijn; 'Infinity Saga' favorites Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston; newer additions Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby; and Downey Jr. as the main villain. As per reports, 'Doomsday' is set to deliver a radical story leading into 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' with plenty of surprises expected over its likely two-and-a-half-hour runtime.

Despite the long list of returning MCU stars in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' Andrew Garfield confirmed he will not appear in the film. Addressing fan questions in a GQ video, the two-time Oscar nominee stated, "No, unequivocally f*****g no," making it clear that he and Tobey Maguire will not be returning as 'Spider-Man' for the movie, as per Deadline.

After playing Peter Parker in Sony's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012) and its 2014 sequel, Garfield reunited with Maguire alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' At the time, he had to deny his involvement to avoid spoilers, but since the film's release, he's said he "would 100% come back" for another turn as Peter Parker. Garfield also mentioned that any future project "would have to be very weird," alluding to the "creative freedom" of the animated Spider-Verse films.