One original ‘Avenger’ character confirms they won’t be in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ or ‘Secret Wars’

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye will be one of the original Avengers missing from 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'. The two 'Avengers' films are expected to be the duo putting the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on the map, featuring crossovers with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. With just about any character from the multiverse expected to make an appearance, the films promise to be much bigger than 'Endgame'.

However, the two movies will be without Renner, with the actor himself confirming if he would reprise his role as Hawkeye in the upcoming films. Speaking on the Breakfast Club, Renner was asked whether we'll get to see him in 'Doomsday' or 'Secret Wars', he responded with a clear "no".

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' star doubled down on his statis when Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, asked him as well. His answer also addresses all rumors and speculations about whether he would return as Hawkeye. "If they want to do that, they can go ahead by all means and do that," Renner said when asked about replacing him with a Hawkeye variant. "I'm pretty busy myself," he added.

Renner has appeared in 'Thor', 'The Avengers', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: Civil War', and 'Avengers: Endgame'. He was also referenced in 'Black Widow' and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and the 'Hawkeye' television series. While Renner has made his feelings clear, it's also worth noting that actors in MCU flicks sign NDA's to deny their involvement. This would mean leaving the door open to having another original Avenger return to the fold.

According to MovieWeb, the synopsis for 'Avengers: Doomsday' reads: "Doctor Doom has officially arrived on the Marvel Cinematic Universe stage. This villain, a master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic, will unleash a cascading crisis across the multiverse. Marvel's most iconic character, Robert Downey Jr., also returns as Doctor Doom!" The film releases on December 18, 2026.

Directed by the Russo Brothers and screenplay by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, 'Doomsday' features a massive ensemble cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby as Dr Reed and Sue Richards, and returning X-Men stars. The list is expected to feature well over 20 names, and now it remains to be seen if Renner will be one of the stars who will be a late addition.