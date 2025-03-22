Rebecca Romijn surprised Conan O’Brien with a wild game that led to an unexpected TV moment

"I can't help it. Tonight I'm going to call everyone I knew in high school," O'Brien exclaimed after the crazy moment.

'Star Trek' actress Rebecca Romijn confessed to creating interesting and wild party games while she appeared on the 'Late Show with Conan O'Brien' in 1998. "Would you like me to teach you how to play suck and blow?" she asked a puzzled O'Brien. "I started, and then I taught everyone how to play a game called suck and blow. Do you know?" she inquired again. "I've heard of it," the television host sheepishly replied while avoiding eye contact. "You know I've been asked a lot of questions in my lifetime, but when Rebecca says, Do you want to play suck and blow? It's not all, you know. Science can't measure the small amount of time before you know what you want to say," O'Brien exclaimed excitedly.

O'Brien then asked Romijn to explain the rules of the bizarre party game. "So I basically put this [tissue] on my mouth, and I keep it on my mouth by sucking it in and then I pass it on to the next person.." she said while the comedian cut in. "Who would be me?" She continued, "Who would be you? By blowing it into your mouth, you have to suck it, okay? It's a drinking game like you pass it around, but if you drop it.." Romijn trailed, and O'Brien enthusiastically caught up, saying, "If you drop it, that means we're kissing."

Rebecca Romijn at the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show at Barker Hangar on January 19, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Amanda Edwards)

After that, in a hilarious moment, he sprayed mouth freshener before the game began, anticipating a passionate kiss in case something went wrong. Romijn copied his actions to the amusement of the crowd, "Just in case, yeah, you never know, okay," she teased. The game commenced, and they completed it without dropping the tissue from their mouth while passing it. O'Brien's sidekick Andy Richter also participated; however, the highlight during the specific mouth maneuvers was Romijn sharing a passionate kiss with the veteran host during their first move. But it was nothing compared to the dramatic conclusion when O'Brien attempted to kiss the model without the tissue. After a moment of retreating, she leaned closer, and the two briefly locked lips.

Excited beyond control, O'Brien leaped from his seat and began to yell. He took up his chair, hurled it, rolled on the floor, and beat on his desk while living his ultimate fanboy dream. Romijn burst out laughing at the unexpected scene, "Where's John Stamos? He's not around, is he? I hope this makes it to the tabloids!" the comedian exclaimed, referring to Romijn's then-husband. "I can't help it. Tonight I'm going to call everyone I knew in high school," O'Brien joked as the segment ended. Fans gushed over the foolery, "One of the best female guests on Conan. Amazing chemistry between them. Always a joy watching her clips," a viewer praised.

"Conan's initial reaction to the kiss is so adorable," a fan wrote, referring to his puppy-eyed look of admiration for Romijn. "Conan throwing his chair in sheer excitement..hilarious. I really think he meant it," an online user regaled in the moment. "One of my all-time favorites; glad they finally remastered it. Conan loves to joke about how he has no game.. but when you are able to con a kiss out of (married) 90's era Rebecca Romijn, you've got "it," a netizen candidly pointed out.