Could Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ finally happen? Exciting new update says don’t count it out

For most millennials, Tobey Maguire is the ultimate Spider-Man, a fact that was further cemented with his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' appearance. The final movie of Maguire as Spider-Man was slated to release in May 2011; however, due to creative differences, the much-anticipated flick was tossed into limbo. Since then, fans have been rallying to get Maguire back in the action with his Spider-Man suit. Now, in a recent update, it has been revealed that 'Spider-Man 4' is very much in the works.

'The Batman' and 'The Batman–Part II' co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently addressed a fan on X who asked about progress on his efforts to develop a fourth installment. Tomlin replied, "Slow and steady wins the race. There won't be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me." He then added optimistically, "But I haven't gotten a 'no' yet!" as per Screen Rant.

Notably, Tomlin has been campaigning to write a new story for Maguire's 'Spider-Man,' one that explores the hero "juggling being a husband and father," as he revealed in a post on X on July 30, 2025. As of now, Sony Pictures has not commented on Tomlin's pitch or his recent statements. Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man' director Sam Raimi has also expressed his openness to returning to his universe, telling Moviepilot on April 28, 2022, "I didn't think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realized, just like Doctor Strange does, anything is possible now. So I'm completely open to it."

Maguire has also voiced enthusiasm about reprising his role, sharing in 'Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,' saying, "I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

Kirsten Dunst, who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy, also expressed interest in reprising her role for a potential installment, saying, "I feel like that is an interesting movie, right? Me and Tobey doing that again...with kids."