‘Loki’ star goes from Asgardian God to suave spy in 'The Night Manager' Season 2 first look

'The Night Manager' Season 2 finally has an update. Starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, the hit spy thriller returns with the 'Loki' star returning as the Night Manager. The latest update comes in the form of some first-look images providing a sneak peek of what his role would look like.

Vanity Fair dropped a series of new images that show Hiddleston return as Jonathan Pine, a former military officer-turned-night manager who later goes deeper as a spy for the British intelligence. The report adds that the new season picks up from the events of the Season 1 finale, where Pine reprises his role, as does Olivia Colman as MI6 intelligence officer Angela Burr.

The logline reads 'The Night Manager' Season 2, seeing Pine "living under an alias as Alex Goodwin—a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London. But a chance encounter with an old Roper mercenary thrusts Pine into a high-intensity new mission involving Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Babylon’s Diego Calva). On this new assignment, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Daisy Jones & the Six’s Emmy-nominated Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps Pine permeate Teddy’s Colombian arms outfit."

Hiddleston also shared his excitement about Season 2's return, and while it also teased his character arc. "I’m honestly excited that it’s taken 10 years—the last 10 years in the world have been interesting,” the MCU star actor said. "Jonathan Pine is 10 years older, a few more scars on the outside, a few more on the inside." Also, teasing her role was Colman saying, "Burr was hid away somewhere in the mountains for a nice, quiet life to keep her family safe, but she can’t help but get drawn back in."

"The cynicism and the complicity ignite Pine’s moral fury, and it’s something that Angela Burr recognizes, it’s something they share,” Hiddleston told VF. "They believe that people like Roper shouldn’t win. At the beginning of season two, that fury has been buried and suppressed, alongside his real name, his past, and his trauma. And all of that is like an unexploded bomb."

Season 1 was based on John le Carré's (whose real name was David Cornwell) 1993 novel of the same name. There was no second book, suggesting that Season 2 will follow a new plotline altogether. 'The Night Manager' Season 2 is expected to be released late 2025 or in the early months of 2026. Season 3 of the show has already been greenlit.