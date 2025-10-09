'Extraction 3' director drops a major production update on Chris Hemsworth's upcoming explosive action flick

Director Sam Hargrave revealed production for 'Extraction 3' would go on floors in 2026

'Extraction 3' director Sam Hargrave had a major update on the third installment of the action thriller franchise. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the upcoming Netflix blockbuster, based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad', has already seen two movies garnering positive reviews. The first film, 'Extraction', was released in 2020, with a sequel, 'Extraction 2', releasing in 2023. While a third film was confirmed, there were no official updates until Hargrave's latest.

Speaking to Collider, the director revealed production would go on floors in 2026. "The plan is to turn over in 2026. We'll roll cameras in 2026, and we'll see how it goes," Hargrave said. "A lot of it's based on his schedule with Avengers, which has a lot of moving parts, but that's the plan, to shoot in '26, and I'm assuming the release will be sometime in 2027. But, of course, I can neither officially confirm nor deny these dates!"

If the film does indeed start filming next year, 2027 likely becomes the potential year of release. This, of course, is assuming whether the 'Thor' star has his dates set. With Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder in 'Avengers: Doomsday', there are reshoots typically expected with Marvel films, even though the filming was completed in September this year. This would mean the Australian actor toggling between the two assignments, making 'Extraction 3' a probable 2027 release. At the time of writing, there is no concrete information on what 'Extraction 3's plotline would be, though there will be familiar faces returning to the fold.

The second film ended with Rake (Hemsworth) and Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) tasked with a new mission by Alcott (Idris Elba). Before the confirmation of the third installment, Hemsworth had expressed how Rake's journey deserved to continue. "We were always pretty adamant in the first film that the character [Tyler Rake] should die, and that was the completion, and then the feedback we got was Naw, this is really special," he said.

"We should carry it on. Look, the expansion of the world, we’re always talking about it. Whether there are any official plans or not depends on the audience’s response, so fingers crossed!" Adding to it was producer Anthony Russo joking that the third film would likely see Rake head to Antarctica on his next deadly mission. For now, Hargrave's massive update will leave Hemsworth and 'Extraction' fans pleased. Both films are available for streaming on Netflix.