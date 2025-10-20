‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set leak may have revealed Sadie Sink’s Marvel role — here’s what we know so far

A bundled-up Sadie Sink sparks wild Marvel theories as fans dissect her mystery role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

After weeks of online theories and blurry leaks, fans finally got their first look at ‘Stranger Things’ breakout star Sadie Sink on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ But instead of clearing up the mystery surrounding her role, the new image has only sparked more speculation and chaos among Marvel fans. In the photo circulating online, Sink is bundled up in an oversized padded coat with her hood pulled tight around her face. The image offers little to no detail about her costume or setting, but fans immediately zoomed in on one key clue: a flash of her signature red hair peeking out from under the hood.

That small detail has fueled countless theories about who she could be portraying in the upcoming Marvel-Sony collaboration. Some fans are convinced she’s the MCU’s next “Mary Jane Watson.” Meanwhile others believe she may be stepping into the shoes of “Lady Punisher,” a rumored sidekick to Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, who’s confirmed to appear in the film. Still, with Sink being a natural redhead, the hair might mean nothing at all and until Marvel confirms her role, all guesses are on the table. This will be the first major Marvel appearance for Sink, who rose to stardom as Max Mayfield in ‘Stranger Things’ and received praise for her performance in ‘The Whale.’

Her casting has already generated major buzz, with fans excited to see her bring a new energy to the Spider-Man universe. Following the massive success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the direction of Tom Holland’s next outing as Peter Parker became a point of contention between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. Reports suggested Sony pushed for another multiverse-heavy blockbuster, while Marvel chief Kevin Feige preferred a grittier, street-level story more in line with ‘Daredevil.’ Based on everything known so far, it seems Feige’s vision won out.

The cast includes returning favorites Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and J.K. Simmons as the ever-grumpy J. Jonah Jameson. Jon Bernthal returns as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo makes a comeback as Bruce Banner/Hulk in his first major role since ‘She-Hulk,’ as per MovieWeb. And Michael Mando finally reappears as Scorpion, a payoff fans have been waiting nearly a decade for. Joining them are new additions like rapper and actor Krondon as Tombstone, ‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman, and ‘Wynonna Earp’s Melanie Scrofano. While Marvel is keeping the plot tightly under wraps, whispers online suggest Hulk may lose control and face off against both Spider-Man and The Punisher.

Adding to the excitement, ‘Brand New Day’ is rumored to set the stage for ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ scheduled for release in December 2026. Some reports even claim the post-credit scene will finally introduce Robert Downey Jr.’s mysterious Doctor Doom, teased during ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’ Whether Sadie Sink ends up playing a fan-favorite comic book icon or an entirely new MCU character, her involvement alone has already made ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ one of the most talked-about upcoming Marvel films. Moreover, according to The Direct, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.