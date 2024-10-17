Who is Andrew Garfield's ex-girlfriend? Internet rife with theories over controversial breakup

Here's everyrthing you need to know about Andrew Garfield's ex-girlfriend Dr Kate Tomas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the wake of the recent controversy surrounding Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's intimate sex scene for their upcoming film 'We Live in Time', many fans are wondering about the relationship between Andrew Garfield and his (now) ex-girlfriend, Dr Kate Tomas, who officially announced their breakup, as reported by The Mirror.

The 42-year-old 'professional witch' recently addressed her relationship status with Garfield in the comments section of her Instagram post on Saturday, October 12. In a now-deleted comment, Tomas responded to a fan who inquired if she was still dating the actor She revealed, "We broke up months ago, but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved," which was shared by Us Weekly.

Who is Dr Kate Tomas?

Tomas is a 42-year-old intuitive expert from the U.K. who developed her abilities early on. She studied classics in college and worked above a crystal shop in Glastonbury. After earning a doctorate in philosophy at Oxford, she founded the Foundations of Energy Master mentorship program in 2018 to share her knowledge with women and non-binary individuals.

In addition to mentorship, Tomas offers tarot readings and has worked with clients like Lena Dunham and Megan Mullally. She has gained a significant following on TikTok, where she shares insights on magic, energy work, and everyday topics.

In 2019, Tomas reportedly published 'Chakra Crystals,' a guide that teaches readers how to use crystals for meditation. The book includes seven crystals that help align with the body's energy centers, aiming to promote healing and fulfillment in life.

The 'Tick, Tick…Boom!' actor and Tomas were reportedly seen holding hands on a date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in Malibu, California, in March 2024. Garfield wore a gray sweater and dark blue pants, while Tomas wore a floral dress and carried a black handbag.

Why did Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas break up?

A submission to the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi suggested that a difference in political views may have led to the breakup between Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tomas. The tipster claimed, "It looks like Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas broke up with him for not being a political radical," on a Reddit post. They noted that Tomas made a lengthy post about celebrities failing to use their influence, which they believe was directed at Garfield.

The tipster referenced a post from Tomas on October 2, 2024, that, while not mentioning Garfield by name, criticizes influential figures who choose silence. In the post, Tomas wrote, “We are all scared. It costs us all to speak up. But whatever you’re scared of losing, you should be more scared of losing your soul. Silence is death. What’s the f—ing point in anything if it’s not for liberation? Why cultivate power if when you have a chance to use it you don’t, for fear of losing it?”

Why Andrew Garfield's intimate scene with Florence Pugh might also be the reason for his breakup

Andrew Garfield recently shared details about filming an intense scene with his co-star Florence Pugh (Getty Images, Instagram/@katetomasphd)

Although we aren't quite sure what led to their breakup, many are speculating if it was because of the controversial sex scene between Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh for their upcoming film 'We Live in Time'. Andrew Garfield explained how he and Florence Pugh got so wrapped up in their scene that they kept going even after they were supposed to stop, during a chat with 92NY. They both felt something was off when the scene stretched longer than usual. When Garfield looked up, he saw cinematographer Stuart Bentley had turned away.

Garfield meant to emphasize how safe and professional the filming environment was, but his girlfriend at the time, Dr. Kate Tomas, didn’t feel the same. Kate Tomas, who is a well-known spiritual guide and "professional witch" found the whole thing uncomfortable, according to RadarOnline.com. It is thought that she is very open-minded, but hearing her boyfriend talk about being so caught up in a passionate moment with another actress allegedly left her feeling hurt.

"Andrew's girlfriend is one of the most liberal people on the planet, but even she has been wound up by this," told a source to RadarOnline.com, where they further added, "To hear her lover say he was so entranced by Florence, they went on pretending to have sex even after 'cut' was called is devastating for her ego – and potentially their relationship. What girlfriend wouldn't be devastated by this?"

Kate Tomas speaks out about the challenges of being in a relationship with Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas were first seen together on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in March (Getty Images)

When a commenter sarcastically asked Tomas if she would ever stop talking about Andrew, she quickly responded, "Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or center a man in my life, work, business, and social media are women like you," as reported by The Independent. In July, Tomas discussed her relationship with Garfield and expressed frustration over how women’s accomplishments often take a backseat to their relationships with men. "I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow," she stated, during an interview with The Sunday Times.

Tomas criticized the media's treatment of her when she started dating the 'We Live in Time' star, saying, "The paparazzi will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst." She highlighted the "misogynistic nature" of public interest in their relationship, which often leads to harsh criticism of women’s appearances and careers.

While fans can speculate all they want, only the former couple knows what really went down. However, stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!

