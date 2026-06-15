'Obsession' director Curry Barker sheds light on the possibility of a sequel movie: "I have such a cool..."

Barker went to film school and pursued an acting course while also making videos for TikTok and YouTube before his big break.

In contemporary times, few horror films have soared to the heights of success as 'Obsession.' Directed by the twenty-six-year-old Curry Barker, 'Obsession' was made on a meager budget of $750,000 and went on to break one box office record after another. Despite most successful modern blockbusters opening with big box-office figures that gradually wane as the days pass, 'Obsession' became a rare word-of-mouth phenomenon, with its box-office numbers increasing in the second week and eventually grossing $300 million worldwide.

The young, first-time director recently sat down for his first cover story interview with THR, during which he opened up exhaustively about his background as a creative artist, the challenges he faced while filming the hit movie, and his upcoming projects. When asked what he specifically didn't want to do, Barker remarked that getting involved in a rushed sequel to 'Obsession' is probably something he would like to avoid. Barker explained, "I don’t want to go straight into Obsession 2. I have such a cool idea for it that I won’t say. I’m not saying it has to be five, six years from now. But I think people would be just as excited for it if it came a little down the road. It’s a whirlwind, and I’m trying to figure it out."

Michael Johnston in a still from 'Obsession' (Image credit: Universal)

The Gen Z filmmaker had a background in TikTok and YouTube, making horror and comedy shorts and sketches online while working at a coffee shop, before making it big as a director. He originally hails from Alabama and relocated to Los Angeles at the young age of eighteen to try his luck in the movie business. Producer James Harris took a chance on Barker's 'Obsession' script before the film was subsequently picked up by Focus Features. Following his huge success with his debut film, Barker now stands at an interesting crossroads in his career. The hottest director in the industry has already filmed his next venture, i.e., 'Anything But Ghosts,' and has also signed up to write and direct an A24 reboot of the cult classic 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'. To top it all off, one company even offered Barker $10 million for whatever idea he wants to pitch next.

A still from the film 'Obsession' (Image Source: Focus Features)

Barker was also asked about that part of his success which he finds rather disappointing, and the director mentioned, "All you see is the glory of (celebrities), and you assume they’re living this super fun life. I think it would surprise people if they saw my day-to-day. I live pretty humbly, and my life is kind of boring. I’m not complaining because I choose this. I could make my life more interesting, but I’m a pretty boring guy."