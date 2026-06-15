MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Obsession' director Curry Barker sheds light on the possibility of a sequel movie: "I have such a cool..."

Barker went to film school and pursued an acting course while also making videos for TikTok and YouTube before his big break.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
A still of 26-year-old 'Obsession' director Curry Barker (Cover Image Source: Mark Griffin Champion)
A still of 26-year-old 'Obsession' director Curry Barker (Cover Image Source: Mark Griffin Champion)

In contemporary times, few horror films have soared to the heights of success as 'Obsession.' Directed by the twenty-six-year-old Curry Barker, 'Obsession' was made on a meager budget of $750,000 and went on to break one box office record after another. Despite most successful modern blockbusters opening with big box-office figures that gradually wane as the days pass, 'Obsession' became a rare word-of-mouth phenomenon, with its box-office numbers increasing in the second week and eventually grossing $300 million worldwide. 

The young, first-time director recently sat down for his first cover story interview with THR, during which he opened up exhaustively about his background as a creative artist, the challenges he faced while filming the hit movie, and his upcoming projects. When asked what he specifically didn't want to do, Barker remarked that getting involved in a rushed sequel to 'Obsession' is probably something he would like to avoid. Barker explained, "I don’t want to go straight into Obsession 2. I have such a cool idea for it that I won’t say. I’m not saying it has to be five, six years from now. But I think people would be just as excited for it if it came a little down the road. It’s a whirlwind, and I’m trying to figure it out." 

Michael Johnston in a still from 'Obsession' (Image credit: Universal)
Michael Johnston in a still from 'Obsession' (Image credit: Universal)

The Gen Z filmmaker had a background in TikTok and YouTube, making horror and comedy shorts and sketches online while working at a coffee shop, before making it big as a director. He originally hails from Alabama and relocated to Los Angeles at the young age of eighteen to try his luck in the movie business. Producer James Harris took a chance on Barker's 'Obsession' script before the film was subsequently picked up by Focus Features. Following his huge success with his debut film, Barker now stands at an interesting crossroads in his career. The hottest director in the industry has already filmed his next venture, i.e., 'Anything But Ghosts,' and has also signed up to write and direct an A24 reboot of the cult classic 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'. To top it all off, one company even offered Barker $10 million for whatever idea he wants to pitch next.

A still from the film 'Obsession' (Image Source: Focus Features)
A still from the film 'Obsession' (Image Source: Focus Features)

Barker was also asked about that part of his success which he finds rather disappointing, and the director mentioned, "All you see is the glory of (celebrities), and you assume they’re living this super fun life. I think it would surprise people if they saw my day-to-day. I live pretty humbly, and my life is kind of boring. I’m not complaining because I choose this. I could make my life more interesting, but I’m a pretty boring guy." 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is Chris Evans returning in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’? MCU star may have dropped a major hint
MOVIES

Is Chris Evans returning in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’? MCU star may have dropped a major hint

Evans was last seen as the first Avenger in the 2019 MCU blockbuster movie 'Avengers: Endgame,' and with this teaser video, could he be back?
7 hours ago
Netflix finally releases trailer for sci-fi thriller 'The Last House' and it's releasing sooner than you think
MOVIES

Netflix finally releases trailer for sci-fi thriller 'The Last House' and it's releasing sooner than you think

Louis Leterrier of 'Lupin' fame directed the upcoming movie, alongside serving as the producer, with the thriller starring Wagner Moura and Greta Lee.
10 hours ago
Matt Reeves reveals exciting production update for ‘The Batman: Part II’
MOVIES

Matt Reeves reveals exciting production update for ‘The Batman: Part II’

The sequel will hit theaters on October 1, 2027, nearly five years after the first film was released.
21 hours ago
Does 'Disclosure Day' have a post-credits scene? Here's how Spielberg's sci-fi film ends?
MOVIES

Does 'Disclosure Day' have a post-credits scene? Here's how Spielberg's sci-fi film ends?

In the film, Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor set out to expose a government conspiracy to cover up evidence of alien contact.
3 days ago
What happened to ‘23 Jump Street’? Why Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are skipping straight to ‘24’
MOVIES

What happened to ‘23 Jump Street’? Why Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are skipping straight to ‘24’

A recent Instagram post teased the upcoming installment of the franchise as ‘24 Jump Street’ and sparked curiosity among the fans.
3 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘One Month Mark’ sparks massive Hollywood bidding war as Apple lands rom-com rights
MOVIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘One Month Mark’ sparks massive Hollywood bidding war as Apple lands rom-com rights

The Oscar winner is set to appear as Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' prequel, 'Sunrise on the Reaping in November.
3 days ago
‘Love Story’ star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ — here’s everything we know about the role
MOVIES

‘Love Story’ star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ — here’s everything we know about the role

The ‘Love Story’ actor will appear alongside returning star Sydney Sweeney and newcomer Kirsten Dunst in ‘The Housemaid 2’
3 days ago
‘Heart of the Beast’ trailer reveals Brad Pitt and his loyal military dog's harrowing battle for survival
MOVIES

‘Heart of the Beast’ trailer reveals Brad Pitt and his loyal military dog's harrowing battle for survival

The 'Heart of the Beast' trailer focuses on the connection between a former soldier and the animal that stood by his side through war
3 days ago
'24 Jump Street' gets exciting update and Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum could make an iconic comeback
MOVIES

'24 Jump Street' gets exciting update and Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum could make an iconic comeback

The upcoming film is the third installment in the buddy cop franchise and will return to the big screen after over a decade
4 days ago
'The Social Reckoning' trailer reveals first look at Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg amid new crisis
MOVIES

'The Social Reckoning' trailer reveals first look at Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg amid new crisis

The upcoming movie is the follow-up to the 2010 Academy Award-winning film directed by David Fincher and written by Sorkin.
5 days ago