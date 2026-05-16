‘Faith & Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story’: Lisa and Al’s movie explores betrayal and second chances

Lisa and Al Robertson bring a hard chapter from their marriage to the small screen in the form of ‘Faith & Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story.’

'Duck Dynasty's Lisa and Al Robertson are revealing a chapter of their life, but not on their famous show. The couple is bringing a story from the early years of their marriage to Lifetime. The movie titled 'Faith & Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story' stars Luke Benward as Al and Haley Ramm as Lisa. It will air on May 16, capturing a tumultuous period in the couple's life when Lisa's infidelity threatened to destroy it all. The movie's official logline suggests that the couple will "decide if love is worth fighting for, and what it truly means to forgive."

Television personalities Lisa Robertson (L) and Alan Robertson attend the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere at the Crown Theater. (Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller / Staff)

According to the synopsis obtained by Deadline, the movie will show how Lisa and Al, who fell "hard and fast," were fractured over time by "betrayal and the weight of unspoken pain." Lisa eventually makes a costly mistake, which comes to light. Wheelhouse and Tread Lively produced the movie, while Courtney White, Zach Dasher, Korie Robertson, and Anne Carlucci serve as Executive Producers. The script was penned by Andrea Nasfell, and Emily Moss Wilson sat in the director's chair.

Lisa and Al looking at the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @alrobertsonbeardlessbro)

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the couple revealed that the movie focuses on Lisa's cheating 15 years into their union, and how their marriage recovered from it. The duo further shared that it was their faith that helped them keep the union intact. "When unfaithfulness happens in a marriage, so many times, that’s the end of it, but it doesn’t have to be," AI stated. "Everything can be worked through." Lisa and Al first met when they were teenagers. After years of an on-and-off relationship, they tied the knot in 1984. Al revealed that in the early years of their relationship, he had cheated on Lisa. Lisa chose to forgive him, and they got married.

After welcoming two girls, Al decided to change career paths and became a pastor. The change in their lifestyle left Lisa isolated, and when an ex-boyfriend contacted her, she got pulled into his arms. In the summer of 1990, Al began to suspect that his wife was cheating on him. Lisa denied it, but Al pieced together the story from phone call records. After the revelation, the couple agreed on a temporary separation. "I think for the first few weeks, I was leaning toward thinking that it was probably over," Al said. "I was just not sure if I could ever fully trust again. [I wasn’t] sure Lisa really wanted to be in our marriage. Do you really know if your spouse wants to stay? Do they want something more than you have to offer?"

Lisa worked on herself during this separation. She surrendered herself to God, which she could not do previously, due to a darkness that had been facilitated in her from the age of seven. Lisa was molested in her childhood, which led her on a trail of "dishonesty." "The role of faith played a very significant part in my life," she explained. "Once I turned my life over to the Lord, out in the backyard, when I finally called out to God, He came and met me right there in the backyard. From that day forward, I think I knew I could make it because I’d never called on Him before. I’d never asked for His help and asked Him to rescue me. [But] He came, and He rescued me. I think that was the most important thing I did."

Al decided to give the relationship another chance after seeing the changes in Lisa. "I think out of my own appreciation for not only what God had done for me, but also what Lisa had done for me, it gave me that capacity to forgive infidelity," Al explained. "Her growth as a person and as a Christian in those early weeks is what won me over to say, 'If she has the capacity to change who she is, like I did many years earlier, then I have the capacity to forgive as God forgives.' That's when it all changed. We knew we were going to find our way back together." Both renewed their vows in December of 1999 and are now happier than ever. They now travel far and wide to share their story with other struggling couples.