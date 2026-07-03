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‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1 ending explained: Beth and Rip take on cartel boss Mariano Reyes in explosive finale

The finale of 'Dutton Ranch' sets up a new rivalry for Beth and Rip to face off against in Season 2, as Beth and Rip take on cartel boss.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of Beth and Rip from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
An image of Beth and Rip from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

'Dutton Ranch's season finale, titled 'El Padrino,' was released on July 3 on Paramount+. The show's final chapter was poised for a massive confrontation between Beulah Jackson, owner of the 10 Petal Ranch, and her rivals from the neighboring ranch, Beth and Rip Wheeler. It delivered explosive moments and introduced a new villain who changes the game ahead of Season 2. Christina Alexandra Voros has directed the episode from a script co-written by Sean Conway, KC Scott, and Hayley Tibbenham. The 'Yellowstone' spin-off series was created by Chad Feehan, who also served as the showrunner for the first season. 

An image of Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
An image of Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Rip and Beth's conflict with the 10 Petal Ranch reaches a turning point after they uncover Beulah's cattle-smuggling operation from the ranch hand, Austin Lewis. The duo intercepts the latest cattle delivery and takes a group of cows back to their ranch. Their trusted ally and veterinarian, Everett, takes a closer look at the cows and discovers that they are being used to smuggle fentanyl worth about $2 million across the border. When Everett confronts Beulah, she reveals her history with the cartel boss Mariano Reyes. When her ranch business fell on hard times 15 years ago, Mariano offered Beulah a drug-smuggling operation that kept the ranch afloat for the next 15 years.

An image of the young Mariano Reyes from flashback scenes in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Dutton Ranch)
An image of the young Mariano Reyes from flashback scenes in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Dutton Ranch)

Furthermore, Mariano is Joaquin's biological father. He gave away his son to be raised by the Jacksons after he had to flee to Mexico. In the finale, the long-awaited character arrives in Texas after Beth and Rip uncover his smuggling operation, determined to confront them and protect his criminal enterprise. A gunfight ensues at the Dutton Ranch, but Rip, Everett, Zachariah, and Azul gun down nearly all of Mariano's men, leaving only one survivor. Mariano orders Joaquin to kill his half-brother Rob-Will, considering him a huge liability considering him a liability after Beth and Rip uncovered the operation.

An image of Carter and Oreana from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
An image of Carter and Oreana from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Meanwhile, Oreana, who is pregnant with Carter's child, convinces him to run away with her. However, before Carter can take off with his girlfriend, Mariano's men kidnap him and hold Cartier hostage in the escalating conflict between Mariano, Beth, and Rip. Mariano calls Beth to inform her that he has taken Carter into his custody and now has the upper hand. The season ends with Beth and Rip bracing themselves for an all-out war, which will play out in Season 2. 

In the final moments of Season 1, Joaquin shoots Rob-Will at his house, and his blood-soaked body is found by his daughter, Oreana, and his mother, Beulah. Rob-Will's death also ends the alliance between Beulah and Mariano, and potentially setting up an uneasy alliance between Beulah and Beth and Rip in Season 2. All nine episodes of Dutton Ranch are available to stream on Paramount+.   

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