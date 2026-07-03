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Who killed Rob-Will? 'Dutton Ranch' Season 1 finally answers the show's biggest mystery

Rob-Will's death pushes the Jackson family into a new war as Carter's kidnapping forces Beth and Rip into their next fight.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Jai Courtney as Rob-Will Jackson and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana Jackson in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)
Jai Courtney as Rob-Will Jackson and Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana Jackson in 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)

'Dutton Ranch' Season 1 ended with Rob-Will Jackson, played by Jai Courtney, being shot at his home, but the finale did not show the killer pulling the trigger. The episode points most clearly toward Joaquin, played by Juan Pablo Raba, after Mariano Reyes orders him to kill his brother. Rob-Will goes to answer the door while Oreana, played by Natalie Alyn Lind, is packing her things, and a gunshot is heard seconds later. Oreana then finds her father on the floor, while Joaquin is later seen in his truck, crying and looking at a gun.

Still of Rob-Will from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)
Still of Rob-Will from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Rob-Will’s death comes after the 10 Petal Ranch drug operation is exposed by Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. Earlier in the finale, Rip and Beth discover that cattle arriving from Mexico are being used to move fentanyl through the ranch. The secret puts Beulah Jackson, played by Annette Bening, in a difficult position because she has been tied to Mariano’s network for years. Once Rob-Will tells Mariano that Beth and Rip know about the drugs, Mariano orders Joaquin to kill Rob-Will after realizing the smuggling operation has been exposed.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image credit: Paramount+ | Photo by Lauren Smith)

Joaquin becomes the main suspect because Mariano directly sends him after Rob-Will, and the finale cuts to Joaquin soon after the shooting. However, the show keeps the actual moment offscreen, which means viewers never see him fire the shot. In a July 3 interview with GQ, Juan Pablo Raba suggested there was uncertainty surrounding the scene. Speaking about the Rob-Will shooting, Raba said, "I would love to tell you that I know, but, honestly, I don't." That ambiguity is important because Joaquin’s Season 1 arc centers on his struggle with power, loyalty, and fear. He was raised as Beulah’s adopted son at 10 Petal Ranch, but his biological father, Mariano, returns to claim control of the family business. Rob-Will, Beulah’s biological son, had already made it clear that he did not want Joaquin taking over the ranch. Their conflict becomes worse after Mariano arrives and pushes Beulah to name Joaquin as her successor.

Still of Beulah from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)
Still of Beulah from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Emerson Miller)

Rob-Will’s final scene is also tied to Oreana and Carter. Before the shooting, Oreana takes a pregnancy test and appears to realize she is pregnant. She plans to leave Rio Paloma with Carter, but their plan falls apart before either of them can escape. Rob-Will comes home and shares a rare moment of calm with his daughter before the knock at the door changes everything. The scene matters because Oreana loses her father just as Carter is taken by Mariano’s men. Carter’s kidnapping becomes the other major cliffhanger of the finale. Beth spends much of the episode trying to find him, and by the end, Mariano calls to reveal that he has Carter. Rip understands the message immediately, telling Beth that Mariano does not want Carter as much as he wants them.

An image of Carter and Oreana from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
An image of Carter and Oreana from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Rob-Will’s death removes one major obstacle in the Jackson family, but it does not settle the 10 Petal Ranch conflict. Beulah now has to face the death of her son, the possible involvement of Joaquin, and the consequences of the drug deal she made years earlier. Mariano had already pushed Beulah to name Joaquin as her successor, leaving the Jackson family succession even more uncertain after Rob-Will's death. If Oreana learns or believes that Joaquin killed her father, their bond could become one of Season 2’s most important conflicts. The finale also gives Beth and Rip a clearer enemy. Mariano’s decision to kidnap Carter moves the fight beyond ranch politics and drug money. It makes the conflict personal for the Dutton-Wheelers, who already consider the Carter family. As for Joaquin, his actions leave his future within the Jackson family deeply uncertain.

A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

'Dutton Ranch' Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+. The finale, titled 'El Padrino,' premiered on July 3 and closed the season with Rob-Will’s death, Carter’s kidnapping, and the Jackson family’s future hanging in the balance. Season 2 has already been renewed, but a confirmed release date has not been announced yet. Until then, the biggest answer from the finale is that Rob-Will is gone, Joaquin is the person the show wants viewers to suspect, and Carter’s kidnapping is now Beth and Rip’s next war.

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