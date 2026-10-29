MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Real reason Michael Weatherly exited ‘NCIS’ and what brought him back

Michael Weatherly reveals why he left ‘NCIS’ in 2016, as Tony DiNozzo returns in Season 24 as the agency’s new director
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'NCIS' fans worldwide were beaming when it was announced that Michael Weatherly would be back as Tony for Season 24. For those unversed, Weatherly announced his exit from the long-running procedural in May 2016 with an emotional post on X. “DiNozzo is a wonderful, quixotic character & I couldn’t have had more fun playing him over the past 13 seasons," he wrote, adding, “I will miss the amazing crew & cast, who are like family to me, & to the fans all over the world – THANK YOU, it’s been a fantastic ride!” While Weatherly was grateful for the experience, he kept the reason for his exit a secret.

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

However, reports claimed that Michael wanted to quit the series. "We’ve been talking about this for a long time, from the beginning of the season. I had a sense of what Michael was planning on doing and his intent for this to be his last season of the show," the then showrunner Gary Glasberg shared with THR. Later, Michael was cast in a starring role on CBS' new series 'Bull,' which premiered in September 2016. Many thought Michael left the show for 'Bull.'

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

In August of the same year, Michael attended a TCA event with the cast of 'Bull' and revealed why he wrapped up his run on 'NCIS.' “I was burnt out by NCIS, and I was ready for a new challenge,” he said, according to THR. “Sometimes change is as good as a rest.” It seemed he had closed the book on Tony, but after 'Bull' wrapped up its run on CBS, doors started opening. The actor reprised Tony in the Season 21 David McCallum tribute episode.

There was no prior announcement before its Season 21 return. Michael celebrated his return on X with a post. "Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. 🙏 to @BrianDietzen @CBS & @ncisverse. Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was @DanielaRuah, who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there’s work to do!" he wrote. The emotional return set up the one-season spin-off titled 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva.'

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

The now-showrunner Steven D. Binder told TV Line that they began planning for Michael's season 24 return when they heard the actor was interested. "Once he muses such a thing, everyone's leaping like sharks to blood at that point," the showrunner shared. Tony returned in the premiere and was quickly appointed as the agency's new Director. Binder confirmed to The Wrap that Michael Weatherly will appear throughout the season. “Michael will feel like a series regular,” he said. To find out what happens next in Tony's life, tune in every Tuesday at 8/7c on CBS.



GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Slow Horses’ actor joins Apple TV’s thriller ‘Ascension’ alongside two new cast members
TV

‘Slow Horses’ actor joins Apple TV’s thriller ‘Ascension’ alongside two new cast members

The new Alfonso Cuaron series follows a documentary filmmaker who investigates a mysterious 20th-century cult
2026-10-29T08:57:38.000Z
‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode 4 finally introduces new cop after Kevin Atwater’s exit
TV

‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode 4 finally introduces new cop after Kevin Atwater’s exit

'Chicago P.D.' Season 14 Episode 4 focuses on a robbery in the 11th district, where Voight collaborates with a new officer played by Naiqui Macabroad
2026-10-29T06:27:31.000Z
Is Kelly Severide leaving ‘Chicago Fire’? NBC drama hints at a possible career change in new episode
TV

Is Kelly Severide leaving ‘Chicago Fire’? NBC drama hints at a possible career change in new episode

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 revisits Kelly Severide’s decision to turn down an OFI position and remain at Firehouse 51.
2026-10-29T04:53:48.000Z
What happened to Sam Abrams? ‘Chicago Med’ Episode 4 drops a huge revelation about Abrams’ daughter
TV

What happened to Sam Abrams? ‘Chicago Med’ Episode 4 drops a huge revelation about Abrams’ daughter

‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 Episode 4 forces Dr. Abrams to confront family struggles
2026-10-29T03:18:53.000Z
‘Marshals’ boss reveals the ‘Dutton Ranch’ crossover idea that never happened
TV

‘Marshals’ boss reveals the ‘Dutton Ranch’ crossover idea that never happened

Spencer Hudnut reveals why his idea for a Kayce and Rip team-up never reached the screen.
2026-10-28T20:07:53.000Z
Claire Danes returns for ‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2 as Netflix casts ‘Roseanne’ star in new role
TV

Claire Danes returns for ‘The Beast in Me’ Season 2 as Netflix casts ‘Roseanne’ star in new role

Claire Danes returns as author Aggie Wiggs in 'The Beast in Me' Season 2, with a new family connection set to add another layer to Netflix’s thriller.
2026-10-28T19:34:48.000Z
HBO sets release date for Colin Farrell’s ‘The Slightest Touch’ documentary
TV

HBO sets release date for Colin Farrell’s ‘The Slightest Touch’ documentary

Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty’s 'The Slightest Touch' explores enduring friendship, Fogarty’s life with a rare skin condition, and their journey.
2026-10-28T19:21:08.000Z
‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 gets exciting filming update ahead 2027 return
BRIDGERTON (2020)

‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 gets exciting filming update ahead 2027 return

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza take the lead as Francesca and Michaela navigate grief and a second chance at love.
2026-10-28T18:44:23.000Z
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star confirms a Season 23 change fans had already suspected
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star confirms a Season 23 change fans had already suspected

A ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star clears up Season 23 speculation as the ABC drama adjusts to cast changes.
2026-10-28T16:58:38.000Z
Emily Wickersham confirms Ellie Bishop’s ‘NCIS: Origins’ return isn’t a one-off
NCIS

Emily Wickersham confirms Ellie Bishop’s ‘NCIS: Origins’ return isn’t a one-off

Emily Wickersham opens up about returning to the 'NCIS' franchise, sharing her excitement about reprising a fan-favorite role in the CBS prequel.
2026-10-28T14:51:48.000Z