Real reason Michael Weatherly exited ‘NCIS’ and what brought him back

Michael Weatherly reveals why he left ‘NCIS’ in 2016, as Tony DiNozzo returns in Season 24 as the agency’s new director

'NCIS' fans worldwide were beaming when it was announced that Michael Weatherly would be back as Tony for Season 24. For those unversed, Weatherly announced his exit from the long-running procedural in May 2016 with an emotional post on X. “DiNozzo is a wonderful, quixotic character & I couldn’t have had more fun playing him over the past 13 seasons," he wrote, adding, “I will miss the amazing crew & cast, who are like family to me, & to the fans all over the world – THANK YOU, it’s been a fantastic ride!” While Weatherly was grateful for the experience, he kept the reason for his exit a secret.

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

However, reports claimed that Michael wanted to quit the series. "We’ve been talking about this for a long time, from the beginning of the season. I had a sense of what Michael was planning on doing and his intent for this to be his last season of the show," the then showrunner Gary Glasberg shared with THR. Later, Michael was cast in a starring role on CBS' new series 'Bull,' which premiered in September 2016. Many thought Michael left the show for 'Bull.'

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

In August of the same year, Michael attended a TCA event with the cast of 'Bull' and revealed why he wrapped up his run on 'NCIS.' “I was burnt out by NCIS, and I was ready for a new challenge,” he said, according to THR. “Sometimes change is as good as a rest.” It seemed he had closed the book on Tony, but after 'Bull' wrapped up its run on CBS, doors started opening. The actor reprised Tony in the Season 21 David McCallum tribute episode.

There was no prior announcement before its Season 21 return. Michael celebrated his return on X with a post. "Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. 🙏 to @BrianDietzen @CBS & @ncisverse. Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was @DanielaRuah, who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there’s work to do!" he wrote. The emotional return set up the one-season spin-off titled 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva.'

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

The now-showrunner Steven D. Binder told TV Line that they began planning for Michael's season 24 return when they heard the actor was interested. "Once he muses such a thing, everyone's leaping like sharks to blood at that point," the showrunner shared. Tony returned in the premiere and was quickly appointed as the agency's new Director. Binder confirmed to The Wrap that Michael Weatherly will appear throughout the season. “Michael will feel like a series regular,” he said. To find out what happens next in Tony's life, tune in every Tuesday at 8/7c on CBS.







