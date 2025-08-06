'Wednesday' Season 2 teases major Addams family drama—and Morticia is at the center of it all

'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 1 is all set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

The stage is set for 'Wednesday' Season 2, and stakes are looking higher than ever. Created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough Season 1 introduced viewers to the gothic world of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and her relationships. Not only that, Season 1 also uncovered the tumultuous relationship between Wednesday and her mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Now, it seems Season 2 will delve deeper into that relationship, with Morticia expected to play a more pivotal role in the upcoming season.

Catherine Zeta-Jones poses during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Karwai Tang)

In an interview with ScreenRant's Tatiana Hullender, 'Wednesday' creators Gough and Millar revealed that the heart of Season 2 will be the complex relationship between Wednesday and her mother, Morticia. Gough explained, "I think the tension is really about control. Wednesday always wants to try to control the situation. She tried to control her power, which led to her losing it." He added that Morticia, despite her guidance, is "kind of a helicopter parent who is very much worried about Wednesday."

Gough pointed out Morticia's maternal concerns, especially about whether "she [Wednesday] is abusing this ability." He continued, "She has to let her go and find her own way." Referring to family dynamics humorously, Gough added, "If Morticia is a helicopter parent, Grandmama was clearly a drone parent. She was just up there, and nobody ever saw her." He further noted that the ideal lies somewhere in the middle, which they aimed to explore this season. Millar agreed, saying, "It also felt very relatable and real. For us, this is a grounded version of these characters."

Speaking from personal experience, he shared, "We're the fathers of four daughters between us... we've seen and had a front-row seat to mother-daughter relationships. They're very different from father-daughter relationships, and it's just something that is universal." He concluded, "That was something that we really wanted to explore more in season 2." Notably, 'Wednesday' Season 1 introduced a more conflicted dynamic between Wednesday and Morticia than seen in past Addams Family adaptations, which drew some criticism. However, creators Gough and Millar suggest Season 2 will explore that tension more deeply.

Millar explained that the relationship "felt very relatable and real," with the Netflix series aiming for more nuanced, individual character development. By adding conflict, the show seeks to reflect modern family dynamics and deliver stronger emotional payoffs. Reportedly, Lady Gaga is also releasing a new song titled 'Dead Dance' for 'Wednesday' Season 2, according to two sources confirmed by Variety. The track is set to drop next month alongside her appearance as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher. While Gaga's team hasn't confirmed the news, she was recently seen with Tim Burton at Mexico’s haunted Island of the Dolls. The song was recorded with her Mayhem album collaborators, Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

At the 'Wednesday' Season 2 premiere in London, Burton praised Lady Gaga, calling their collaboration on the show "inspirational." Although Gaga was absent due to her ongoing Mayhem Ball tour, Burton said, "She's such an artist, and so for me, working with an artist is inspirational." He also added that Lady Gaga joins a stellar cast that includes returning stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as newcomers Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley.