‘Wednesday’ Season 2 major release update might not make everyone happy: ‘There are only 4...’

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is all set to premiere on August 6 — but the episode count raises questions

'Wednesday' Season 1 ended with a nail-biting twist as the 'Addams Family' genius put her mind to solving the mysterious murders at Nevermore Academy. In the concluding scenes, Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, was showcased for the first time using a mobile phone. Fans were left deliberating over who was the stalker messaging the clever sleuth. 'Wednesday' Season 2 promises to open with too many questions and a whole new set of 'woes', as per Movie Web. Netflix shared an interesting update fueling the anticipation. The streaming giant's official Instagram featured a carousel of pictures focused on the theme of the upcoming season, which will debut as part 1 with four episodes on August 6.

The four Polaroid-style pictures showcasing Wednesday with the family and friends revealed the episode titles of part 1 - 'Here We Woe Again', 'The Devil You Woe', 'Call Of The Woe', and 'If These Woes Could Talk'. Fans squealed with delight at the news as their favorites would once again be seen on screen. Those featured with Ortega included her eccentric werewolf roommate Emma Myers, who reprises her role as Enid Sinclair. Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

"Can't wait!! Just the titles already gave me chills!" an excited fan exclaimed below the post. "The fact that there are only 4 episodes for part one..Wednesday would disapprove of this joy being too short lived," a viewer chimed in. "This story is about to take a dark turn. Luckily, I'm not afraid of the dark," a netizen gushed, referring to the intriguing titles. However, fans are shipping a new romantic angle story around Wednesday and Enid. A few eagle-eyed viewers spotted verses from 'Annabel Lee' by Edgar Allan Poe beside 'WenClaire', a term coined from their names. "The poem centers on the idea of a love so powerful that not even death can destroy," a fan pointed out.

"Excuse me, but the Annabel Lee poem by Edgar Allan Poe next to the Wednesday/Enid picture is ridiculously romantic? Like what?" another viewer theorized. "Edgar Allan Poe, Annabel Lee, Does Enid die for real?!" a die-hard fan reasoned. The latest images are leaving too many crumbs as to what can be expected from the season two plotline. Netflix dropped the season two trailer recently, and it speaks volumes about the quests Wednesday will be undertaking as she navigates her newfound fame and tries to save a loved one from falling into danger. Throughout the trailer, one message looms large - "save Enid or die trying".

As the logline states: "Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery." As per Movie Web, season two is directed by Goth legend Tim Burton, along with Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson.