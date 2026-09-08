MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Remain’ sets release date in M. Night Shyamalan’s sinister new trailer

Tate and Wren’s budding romance unravels when she vanishes before his eyes in the film’s first footage.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 40 MINUTES AGO
Phoebe Dynevor as Wren and Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate share an intimate moment in ‘Remain’ (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Phoebe Dynevor as Wren and Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate share an intimate moment in ‘Remain’ (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Nicholas Sparks romance walks into an M. Night Shyamalan thriller in the first trailer for ‘Remain.’ Tate Gordon and Wren laugh, play board games, and fall for each other before the footage takes a darker turn. “Why can’t we be together, Tate?” Wren asks as she begins to cry. “I think you know,” Tate replies, moments before Wren appears ready to slam her head against a bathroom wall and then vanishes in front of him.

Warner Bros. has set ‘Remain’ for a theatrical release on February 14, 2027. The film was slated for a Halloween 2026 release before moving to Valentine’s Day. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Tate, a reclusive architect who relocates to a small coastal town to finish his latest project. There, he meets Phoebe Dynevor’s Wren, who draws him into a relationship and a mystery surrounding the town. “You’re not like anybody I’ve ever met,” Tate tells her during one of the trailer’s lighter moments, while the trailer closes with the message, “Trust the unknown.”

Phoebe Dynevor as Wren watches Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate in ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Phoebe Dynevor as Wren watches Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate in ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shyamalan directed ‘Remain’ from his own screenplay and developed its story with Sparks, bringing together the filmmaker behind ‘The Sixth Sense’ and the author of ‘The Notebook.’ The same original story also became Sparks’ novel ‘Remain,’ which was released in October 2025.

Sparks previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the two had almost crossed paths much earlier, when Shyamalan was one of the writers approached to revise the original screenplay for ‘The Notebook.’ They later reconnected with the aim of developing one idea that each could tell through a different medium.

Phoebe Dynevor as Wren plays a board game in ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Phoebe Dynevor as Wren in a still from ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sparks also praised the film’s leads while speaking to the publication. “Jake was great! It was really magical the way that came on board,” he said of Gyllenhaal. Discussing Dynevor, Sparks added, “She was terrific. They’re both amazing performers, and they both did great, great work.” Their characters remain at the center of the trailer, leaving it unclear whether Wren’s disappearance is connected to her identity or to the mystery hanging over the town.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate Gordon in ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate Gordon in ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The supporting cast includes Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, Jay O. Sanders, Tracy Ifeachor, Hannah James, Caleb Ruminer, Kieran Mulcare, and Maria Dizzia. Shyamalan produces alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Theresa Park, while Sparks serves as executive producer.

The filmmaker previously said ‘Remain’ received the highest test scores of any movie in his career. The release follows Shyamalan’s 2024 thriller ‘Trap,’ which starred Josh Hartnett as a serial killer caught inside a concert venue placed under lockdown. With its eerie trailer teasing a romance that takes a terrifying turn, ‘Remain’ invites audiences to spend Valentine’s Day with a little more suspense.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ unveils new cast members in latest trailer
MOVIES

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ unveils new cast members in latest trailer

'Godzilla Minus Zero' brings a new threat as the iconic monster returns in the sequel to the acclaimed Japanese blockbuster.
20 minutes ago
‘Heat 2’ adds ‘Adolescence’ star for Michael Mann's sequel
MOVIES

‘Heat 2’ adds ‘Adolescence’ star for Michael Mann's sequel

The Netflix actor is linked to Robert De Niro's original role, though his character has not been officially confirmed.
2 hours ago
Sam Altman’s OpenAI drama 'Artifical' sets release date
MOVIES

Sam Altman’s OpenAI drama 'Artifical' sets release date

Luca Guadagnino’s 'Artificial' is heading to theaters with a star-studded cast and a story rooted in the AI industry.
3 hours ago
What did Elizabeth Holmes do? ‘You Can See Everything’ revisits Theranos founder’s fall from grace
MOVIES

What did Elizabeth Holmes do? ‘You Can See Everything’ revisits Theranos founder’s fall from grace

Elizabeth Holmes let a camera crew into her house for one last project before reporting to prison
12 hours ago
When does 'Street Fighter' come out? Everything we know about Jason Momoa's action comedy
MOVIES

When does 'Street Fighter' come out? Everything we know about Jason Momoa's action comedy

Jason Momoa stars as Blanka in the new Street Fighter movie, alongside Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Callina Liang.
1 day ago
Gary Oldman drops major update on James Bond casting: ‘They have picked...’
MOVIES

Gary Oldman drops major update on James Bond casting: ‘They have picked...’

The next James Bond may have been chosen as Amazon MGM prepares its next 007 film, and Gary Oldman revealed a major update on its casting.
1 day ago
Kane Parsons set to return for A24’s ‘Backrooms 2’
MOVIES

Kane Parsons set to return for A24’s ‘Backrooms 2’

The reported deal would make the sequel Parsons’ next film as A24 prepares to revisit its box-office horror hit.
1 day ago
Elizabeth Holmes doc ‘You Can See Everything’ gets release window as trailer reveals first look
MOVIES

Elizabeth Holmes doc ‘You Can See Everything’ gets release window as trailer reveals first look

The secret screening for the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, ‘You Can See Everything’, was held at the Telluride Film Festival.
1 day ago
Will there be an ‘Onslaught 2’? The A24 movie leaves a major clue about what’s next
MOVIES

Will there be an ‘Onslaught 2’? The A24 movie leaves a major clue about what’s next

‘Onslaught’ shares hints at a sequel, as Adam Wingard’s end-credit clues and comments suggest Celeste’s story could continue.
3 days ago
‘Star Wars’ movies are finally moving forward after years of silence
MOVIES

‘Star Wars’ movies are finally moving forward after years of silence

Two long-delayed ‘Star Wars’ movies have resurfaced in Production Weekly, suggesting a revamp in the production of the long-awaited projects.
3 days ago