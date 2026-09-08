Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Remain’ sets release date in M. Night Shyamalan’s sinister new trailer

Tate and Wren’s budding romance unravels when she vanishes before his eyes in the film’s first footage.

A Nicholas Sparks romance walks into an M. Night Shyamalan thriller in the first trailer for ‘Remain.’ Tate Gordon and Wren laugh, play board games, and fall for each other before the footage takes a darker turn. “Why can’t we be together, Tate?” Wren asks as she begins to cry. “I think you know,” Tate replies, moments before Wren appears ready to slam her head against a bathroom wall and then vanishes in front of him.

Warner Bros. has set ‘Remain’ for a theatrical release on February 14, 2027. The film was slated for a Halloween 2026 release before moving to Valentine’s Day. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Tate, a reclusive architect who relocates to a small coastal town to finish his latest project. There, he meets Phoebe Dynevor’s Wren, who draws him into a relationship and a mystery surrounding the town. “You’re not like anybody I’ve ever met,” Tate tells her during one of the trailer’s lighter moments, while the trailer closes with the message, “Trust the unknown.”

Phoebe Dynevor as Wren watches Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate in ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shyamalan directed ‘Remain’ from his own screenplay and developed its story with Sparks, bringing together the filmmaker behind ‘The Sixth Sense’ and the author of ‘The Notebook.’ The same original story also became Sparks’ novel ‘Remain,’ which was released in October 2025.

Sparks previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the two had almost crossed paths much earlier, when Shyamalan was one of the writers approached to revise the original screenplay for ‘The Notebook.’ They later reconnected with the aim of developing one idea that each could tell through a different medium.

Phoebe Dynevor as Wren in a still from ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sparks also praised the film’s leads while speaking to the publication. “Jake was great! It was really magical the way that came on board,” he said of Gyllenhaal. Discussing Dynevor, Sparks added, “She was terrific. They’re both amazing performers, and they both did great, great work.” Their characters remain at the center of the trailer, leaving it unclear whether Wren’s disappearance is connected to her identity or to the mystery hanging over the town.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Tate Gordon in ‘Remain’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The supporting cast includes Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, Jay O. Sanders, Tracy Ifeachor, Hannah James, Caleb Ruminer, Kieran Mulcare, and Maria Dizzia. Shyamalan produces alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and Theresa Park, while Sparks serves as executive producer.

The filmmaker previously said ‘Remain’ received the highest test scores of any movie in his career. The release follows Shyamalan’s 2024 thriller ‘Trap,’ which starred Josh Hartnett as a serial killer caught inside a concert venue placed under lockdown. With its eerie trailer teasing a romance that takes a terrifying turn, ‘Remain’ invites audiences to spend Valentine’s Day with a little more suspense.