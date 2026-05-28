Taylor Sheridan's 'Hell or High Water' hits streaming after a decade—here's how to catch neo-Western thriller

Before creating 'Yellowstone,' Sheridan had penned the screenplays of such movies as 'Sicario' and 'Wind River.'

Taylor Sheridan is today established as one of the greatest creators working in the modern audio-visual landscape. Over the past decade, Sheridan has consistently delivered hit series after hit series. While 'Yellowstone' certainly helped put him on the map, the later entries of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone, and the Harrison Ford-Helen Mirren-led drama '1923' have made him almost a household name. Nevertheless, before he was recognized as a dependable showman, Sheridan wrote the screenplays for three such films that went on to achieve cult status. The three films, though helmed by different directors, bore the imprint of Sheridan's unmistakable vision. Now, one of these films is finally arriving on streaming.

The three films in question are Dennis Villeneuve's 'Sicario', Jeremy Renner's 'Wind River,' and the neo-Western heist movie 'Hell or High Water.' Together, the three of them form a loose trilogy of sorts, as all three of them are set against the backdrop of Sheridan's vision of the neo-West and American Frontier life. This is a world in which the stakes are almost always high, and the system's failure and a gray sense of morality are as apparent as the gritty tone of the narratives. 'Hell or High Water' was directed by David Mackenzie, based on a screenplay written by Sheridan. The film had its international premiere at the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and was theatrically released in the US in August, 2016.

A still from 'Hell or High Water' (Image Source: Instagram | @hellorhighwatermovie)

Made on a moderate budget of $12 million, 'Hell or High Water' went on to gross $37.9 million at the box office, earning more than three times its break-even point. The film was equally well received by critics and today boasts an impressive 97% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also received four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. Thereafter, as the film begins streaming on HBO Max on Monday onwards, both old fans and new members of the audience will be able to appreciate the movie for themselves. The leading cast includes Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster.

A still from 'Hell or High Water' (Image Source: Instagram | @hellorhighwatermovie)

The plot is remarkably simple and follows a narrative that the audience can quite easily identify with. Tanner, played by Foster, and Toby, played by Pine, are brothers grieving the loss of their mother. While Toby is a divorced father, Tanner is a short-tempered ex-con. Shortly after the death of their mother, the two brothers discover that they owe a huge debt to the Texas Midlands bank, which is now progressing to foreclose on their family ranch. Once oil is discovered on their land, Toby and Tanner devise a way to secure the future of Toby's family. Their solution is to rob banks. HBO Max subscription starts at $10.99 per month.