Jimmy Kimmel tried to joke about Morgan Freeman’s voice — but people think it was disrespectful

Jimmy Kimmel’s question about Morgan Freeman’s voice left fans unimpressed—many felt the actor’s reaction said it all.

Known for his versatile acting and distinctive voice, Morgan Freeman has captivated audiences for decades. However, even the 'An Unfinished Life' actor has faced uncomfortable moments. One such situation erupted during Freeman's appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' where Jimmy Kimmel's question about 'The Shawshank Redemption' actor’s legendary voice hit all the wrong notes with the internet.

Morgan Freeman speaks at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 9, 2011 in Culver City, California (Image Source: Getty Images for AFI | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

In a resurfaced clip, Kimmel asked Freeman, "Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Is it something that you worked [on] or just from your family?" The question received mixed reactions—some found it disrespectful, while others were surprised by Kimmel’s approach. A seemingly unimpressed Freeman responded, "I don’t even know what you mean."

Kimmel then brought up Freeman’s time on 'The Electric Company' but eventually dropped the topic. Freeman then clarified, "I studied acting in school. At Los Angeles City College, I had a voice and diction instructor who was excellent. We learned to enunciate clearly and pronounce our final consonants." Kimmel, who is an alumni of the University of Nevada and Arizona State, tried to lighten the moment with self-deprecating humor, saying, "So you actually learned something in college?" Kimmel quipped, before adding, "I learned how to drink beer out of a funnel."

For obvious reasons, netizens were unimpressed with Kimmel and shared their thoughts under the official 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' YouTube video. A comment read, "How did this guy end up having a freaking whole TV show on his name!?? Jimmy Kimmel really is... No words." Another one said, "Who else thinks Kimmel isn't funny? Freeman is just like "Ask me about my new show you b*****d""

Another internet user wrote, "Morgan Freeman does not even grin through this entire video either he’s pissed about being asked about his voice or Jimmy kümmel is not funny. Jimmy In a similar vein a comment read, "Kimmel is the master of dead-end questions. They’re not thought-provoking at all. I’d be annoyed by that question too, Morgan Freeman Lol."

Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me. Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) June 28, 2024

Freeman also spoke out against the unauthorized use of AI-generated imitations of his voice last year. Taking to social media, the Oscar-winning actor expressed his gratitude to his fans for their vigilance, writing, "Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Freeman used hashtags like #scam and #IdentityProtection in his post on X, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and integrity. He added, 'Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful."