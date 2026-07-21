Will Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'? New plot leak hints at opening scene

Tobey Maguire last wore the Spider-Man suit in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', where he reunited with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland

The 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer just released and gave fans a glimpse into the action-packed multiverse conflict. While anticipation is at an all-time high, an alleged plot leak has sparked fresh excitement around the film, and this time Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man is at the center of the conversation. Rumored details suggest Marvel Studios could open the film in the universe of Sam Raimi's original 'Spider-Man' trilogy, as per Cosmic Book. The leak claims audiences will be taken back to Maguire's version of New York before the story expands into the wider multiverse. While Marvel has not confirmed any of these details, the report has already fueled intense speculation across the internet.

As per a document containing the alleged plot, the film begins on Tobey Maguire's Earth and not in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The report claims Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine arrive there as part of the Incursion storyline introduced in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. Their mission reportedly centers on saving their own universe before events spiral out of control. If the leak is accurate, Marvel could kick off its biggest crossover with one of the franchise's most beloved Spider-Men.

A still of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Though he does not appear in the 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer, the reported opening suggests that Maguire's Peter Parker could play a much bigger role than fans initially expected. Cosmic Book News claims the leaked sequence takes a darker turn and sets the emotional tone for everything that follows. Rather than serving as a nostalgic cameo, Maguire's Spider-Man reportedly becomes a key part of the film's opening act. That possibility has quickly caught the attention of longtime fans who still consider the Raimi trilogy to be among Marvel's strongest superhero adaptations.

The document in question gained attention after several industry voices discussed it publicly. Entertainment commentator John Campea recently said on 'The John Campea Show' that the 'Avengers: Doomsday' plot is "now out there" after circulating privately. He added that the details matched what several industry insiders had already heard about the film. However, neither Marvel Studios nor Disney has addressed the alleged leak, leaving every reported detail firmly in rumor territory.

So I guess this Avengers Doomsday *leak** might be real?



There were reports of Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackson being in Avengers Doomsday, but they haven’t been shown in the trailer, teaser or concept art pic.twitter.com/OG8KKYK3jr — mrzhsnr (@MRZevrything) July 20, 2026

Maguire last wore the Spider-Man suit in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', where he reunited with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. The film earned more than $1.9 billion worldwide, reaffirming Marvel's belief that audiences remain deeply connected to the franchise. If 'Avengers: Doomsday' truly begins in Maguire's universe, Marvel could once again rely on that emotional connection to launch its next major crossover event.

The Russo Brothers will direct 'Avengers: Doomsday', with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom. The movie arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, before 'Avengers: Secret Wars' follows one year later. While the rumored opening sequence has given Spider-Man fans another reason to keep a close eye on every update, the latest reports remain speculative until Marvel confirms any casting or story details.