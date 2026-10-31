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When does ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 come out? Release date, episode schedule and more

Bertha Russell and her family face shifting social dynamics, new rivalries, and personal challenges in the next chapter
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)
Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

'The Gilded Age' returns with another season of period drama, family conflicts, and social rivalries. Season 4 premieres on Sunday, November 1, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max. The new episodes will arrive every Sunday.

What is 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 about?

Season 4 follows the consequences of Bertha Russell's (Carrie Coon) growing influence in New York society. The official synopsis warns viewers to "be careful what you wish for" as her family faces the effects of changing social dynamics. Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) sees an opportunity to regain her former position in society. Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) begins building a new path for herself, while Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) faces challenges as she tries to gain acceptance from her future in-laws. The series also explores how industrial growth, new inventions, and changing social values reshape New York society during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn in a still from 'The Gilded Age' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

How many episodes are in 'The Gilded Age' Season 4?

'The Gilded Age' Season 4 consists of eight episodes. The season finale is scheduled for December 20, 2026.

What is 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 episode release schedule?

The eight episodes will arrive on the following Sundays:

Episode 1: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Episode 2: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Episode 3: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Episode 4: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Episode 5: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Episode 6: Sunday, December 6, 2026

Episode 7: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Episode 8 (Finale): Sunday, December 20, 2026

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell in a still from 'The Gilded Age' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

Who is in 'The Gilded Age' Season 4 cast?

Most of the main cast will return, including Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, Morgan Spector as George Russell, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn, Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn, Audra McDonald as Dorothy Scott, and Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland.

The new season adds several actors in recurring roles. Jim Gaffigan joins as President Grover Cleveland, while Dallas Roberts plays Treasury Secretary Daniel Manning. Elizabeth Marvel appears as Nurse Virginia Saville, and Andrew Burnap plays Ivy League graduate Porter. Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, and Bonnie Milligan are also part of the new season. Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield serve as co-showrunners for the period drama.

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