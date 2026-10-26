‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 4 gets promising update as creator teases ‘more story to tell’

Show creator Erin Foster explains how her own marriage could shape Joanne and Noah’s future

Although there has been no confirmation of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 4, the show’s creator, Erin Foster, has hinted that there is more to the story. In an interview with Parade following the premiere of Season 3, she revealed that “there’s more story to tell.” She explained that this is because people who start married life later than in their 20s often feel "kind of behind everyone else." This is something she experienced firsthand, having gotten married at 37. However, the showrunner said that she does not get "too attached to the outcome." She is happy to let the market determine what audiences want. She also said, “I never want to have a show that goes on longer than people want to see it. I’d rather people want more than want less.”

Erin Foster attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

When asked if she hoped for a potential Season 4, Foster went on to say, “I’m so attached to this show and to the story, and would love to see it continue. But I also really honor the fact that sometimes things end before you’re ready. I do think that’s better than ending after everybody has wished that it was already off the air. So I don’t know.” She added that the overwhelming love for Season 3 had made her eager to explore the characters’ stories further. Foster also expressed her willingness to return, calling the show "special" and describing the experience as incredible for everyone involved.

Notably, the beach wedding in the finale left several questions unanswered. Foster explained that the writers plan each season so that it can serve as either the end of that season or the conclusion of the entire series. Interestingly, Foster married her husband, Simon Tikhman, just three months after they began planning their wedding because the process had led to arguments with everyone around her. This experience made the intimacy of Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah’s (Adam Brody) private wedding feel particularly genuine to her.

Foster also explored the fallout of the elopement. She expects Noah’s mom, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), to be upset that her wedding plans were upended by the couple’s spontaneous decision. Meanwhile, Sasha (Timothy Simons) needs to examine his people-pleasing habits, now having hurt Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Esther (Jackie Tohn). In her view, Morgan, who got dumped, is navigating her way to solid ground.

A still from ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix debuted Season 3 on October 22, releasing all 10 episodes together. Joanne's story ended with her conversion to Judaism and an impromptu beach wedding to Noah. Things got intense when her sister Morgan and Noah’s brother Sasha briefly got together in the second half. Sasha also rekindled his relationship with his estranged wife, Esther. Netflix has moved quickly with previous renewals. They ordered Season 2 in October 2024, only a short time after the show first aired on September 26, 2024. They also renewed the show for Season 3 in early November 2025, less than two weeks after Season 2 aired on October 23. However, fans are still waiting for an official announcement about the Season 4 renewal. All three seasons of ‘Nobody Wants This’ are available to stream on Netflix.