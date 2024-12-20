Whitney Sudler-Smith stands out as the biggest red flag in ‘Southern Charm’

'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith has been accused of fat-shaming his co-star

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Whitney Sudler-Smith has recently become the subject of controversy, with many labeling him a red flag and a misogynist. Known for his tumultuous dating history and past affairs with co-stars, his latest comment has now sparked even more outrage, crossing a serious line. During the latest episode, Whitney's mother Patricia Altschul hosted an Easter party and invited all her co-stars including the newbie, Molly O'Connell.

Molly and Whitney have been friends for decades and even had a brief hookup. He knew Molly's vulnerability and health struggles but still decided to body shame her. Molly opened up about her health issues and how it impacted her weight. While Molly was enjoying the party and about to eat a cupcake, Whitney fat-shamed her, saying, "Molly, that's the last thing you need." Despite knowing her struggles with food, the Bravo show producer decided to call her out in the most hurtful way. Whitney's comment was undeniably offensive, but Molly decided to rise above it and enjoy her cupcake, ignoring his remarks

'Southern Charm' Season 10 star Whitney Sudler-Smith has recently become the subject of controversy (Bravo)

'Southern Charm' star Molly O'Connell reflects on her health struggles

'Southern Charm' star Molly O'Connell opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing that she has struggled with thyroid issues that caused sudden weight gain. This challenge also led to her losing multiple modeling gigs. Molly recently reflected on her struggles with maintaining weight because of hormonal issues. The Bravo show star shared that she was on medication that made her want to binge eat.

'Southern Charm' star Molly O'Connell opens up about her health struggles(Bravo)

'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith lacks commitment

'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith has been linked to multiple women from the show, but his affair with Kathryn Dennis made major headlines. Whitney and Kathryn hooked up during Season 1 in 2014, yet the Bravo show producer played coy about his relationship. He doesn't want commitment and often denies having a relationship with Kathryn. However, in Season 3, he finally admitted to sleeping with her. Later, in Season 6, Kathryn revealed that they had another one-night stand

Kathryn shared at the time, "The first time Whitney and I hooked up, he said, 'Don't tell anyone,' and I was really intimidated by him at the time, so I was like, 'Okay, I really, really won't.'" She added, "But at the end of the day, he’s the one that ended up telling everyone. I even lied to Thomas, and at that point, I was idiotically in love with him." However, he also slept with Molly O'Connell but backed out soon before things started to get serious between them.

'Southern Charm' star Whitney Sudler-Smith has been linked to multiple women (Bravo)

'Southern Charm' Season 10 airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock.