‘American Idol’ contestant shuts down wild rumours about his age and record deal: 'I've never...'

“I’m not related to Dwight Yoakam, nor am I currently signed under any record label," the contestant said.

18-year-old John Foster has secured a spot among the top 8 of 'American Idol' season 23. However, Foster's name has recently come under scrutiny for misinformation about his age and background. Reports suggested that the Louisiana native was mistaken for having a Kentucky residence, and it was rumored that his actual age was 24. Additionally, it was speculated that he had signed a record deal with Dwight Yoakam's Sugar Hill Records. However, the teen rubbished the claims with a lengthy Facebook post; he confirmed his age, asserted that his hometown is Addis, and refuted signing any mega record deal. He also warned fans not to believe anything that is reported outside of his official blue-ticked page.

“I was born and raised in Louisiana,” he wrote, adding, “I’ve never even been to Kentucky, but I hope to visit someday.” “I’m not related to Dwight Yoakam,” he continued, “nor am I currently signed under any record label (there was some misinformation that Dwight Yoakam signed me under Sugar Hill Records).” “I hope this helps y’all to know me better as a person now that y’all know more about my music,” he added. The Advocate earlier reported that the young artist's full name was John Foster Benoit, and he dropped his last name in favor of his middle name as an appropriate stage name.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest 'American Idol' Season 8 Judges Photo Call on October 02, 2024, in NYC.

The teen's last name is associated with the family business - Benoit's Country Meat Block. “ I was telling his daddy, I said, ‘I hope people don’t think that’s his last name because he is a Benoit, and this (store) is Benoit’s.’ His middle name is Foster, just like his daddy's and his grandfather’s. He’s the third," a store employee named Rick Bourgoyne confirmed. The publication also reported that Foster gifted special Cajun packages to the 'American Idol' judges during his audition.

"John Foster loves the beef jerky," Verbie Benoit, the teen's grandmother, revealed. "And somebody at 'American Idol' loves the seasoning because they ordered a bunch that I delivered the last time we were out there. That's what Luke Bryan was licking off his fingers because he said it was so good." After shining in the auditions, Foster impressed judge Carrie Underwood with his signature country style. His heart-tugging rendition of Underwood and Randy Travis' 'I Told You So' secured him a spot among the top 10, as per TVInsider.

"It was such an honor to pay tribute to the incredible @carrieunderwood last night. She’s been my voice on the judge’s panel, and I hope that my performance last night gave her the respect that she deserves," Foster gushed about his Idol mentor on Instagram. The Addis native has made it to the top 8 with his powerful rendition of Bonnie Raitt's 1991 hit 'Something to Talk About' for the 'Ladies Night' round. "He's so sweet and fresh-faced, and he's one of those people that I feel like... don't even really know how good you are kind of thing," Underwood lauded the teen before confessing to having a 'soft spot' for him, as per People.

"We were talking after his performance, me, Luke [Bryan], and [Lionel Richie], and we were just saying he's probably the one that has grown the most since he's been here." The country queen admitted feeling like a "contented parent" watching the teen grow on the show. "I feel like he kind of reminds me of my oldest son. When he's over there singing to me, I kind of feel like a proud mom," she concluded.