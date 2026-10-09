Where to watch ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2? Release date, time and episode schedule

Mickey Fox returns to investigate new crimes in Edgewater as 'Sheriff Country' Season 2 explores a shocking family revelation and fresh threats.

'Sheriff Country' returns for Season 2 with Morena Baccarin reprising her role as Mickey Fox, the sheriff of Edgewater. The new season picks up after a dramatic finale that changed Mickey’s understanding of her family, including the revelation that DEA official Eva Santos is actually her mother, Maria Fox. The CBS drama will introduce new cases and returning characters, with a guest appearance from Ben McKenzie. The season will also continue the storylines connecting the Fire Country universe.

When does ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 come out?

'Sheriff Country' Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The opening episode is titled 'Cyclone'. The premiere follows Mickey as she attempts to rescue a troubled young woman whose connection to a criminal operation exposes a wider threat. At the same time, Mickey must deal with the implications of discovering her mother’s true identity.

Caroline Rhea and Morena Baccarin in a still from 'Sheriff Country' — (Image Source: CBS)

How and where to watch ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2?

US viewers can watch new episodes on CBS or stream them on Paramount+. The service also offers Season 1 for viewers who want to catch up before the new season.

CBS: Watch Season 2 live on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount+: Stream Season 2 episodes and catch up on the first season.

UK viewers: Season 2 arrives on Paramount+ on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 full episode release schedule

The currently listed schedule confirms the first three episodes and their release dates. Further episode details have not been included in the available schedule.

Episode 1- Cyclone on October 9, 2026

Episode 2- Family Trust on October 16, 2026

Episode 3- Ulysses on October 23, 2026

CBS has not released any more details on the episodes of Season 2. Since Season 1 consisted of 20 episodes, we can expect Season 2 to have that kind of episode count. To know more, keep a lookout here!