Is ‘All American’ new tonight? What to know about the Season 8 premiere date and 2-hour special

‘All American’ fans were left confused by a recent special that looked like a new episode of Season 8.

'All American: The Final Season Special,' which premiered on June 22, left fans confused about whether Season 8 has already begun. The network aired a one-hour retrospective special celebrating the show's journey as it comes to an end with its eighth and final season. The official premiere of Season 8 of 'All American' is set for Monday, July 13, with a two-hour premiere. The special airing just weeks before the final season premiere contributed to the bewilderment among fans.

'All American: The Final Season Special' revisited some of the show's most memorable moments, relationships, and turning points. Even though it serves as a tribute to the series, it was not part of the Season 8 cycle. The final season officially begins on Monday, July 13, airing from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm ET/PT on The CW. Episodes will also be available to stream for free the next day on The CW's website and app.

A still from the trailer of 'All American' Season 8 (Image source: CW/Youtube)

'All American' Season 8 is expected to serve as an emotional conclusion to the longstanding series. The story picks up six months after the football cliffhanger from the previous season. The season will continue stories of Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling), Layla Keating (Greta Onieogou), Tamia 'Coop' Cooper (Bre-Z), Cassius Jeremy (Osy Ikhile), Kingston Jeremy, aka KJ (Nathaniel Logan McIntyre), Khalil Edwards (Antonio J. Bell), Amina Simms (Alexis Chikaeze), and Preach (Kareem J. Grimes) as they pursue their goals while navigating complex relationships and family dynamics.

The cast for 'All American' Season 8 includes Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes and Lauryn Hardy. Over eight seasons and nearly 150 episodes, the show has established itself as a notable coming-of-age drama, exploring themes of identity, ambition and personal growth. The CW has confirmed that Season 8 will be the final installment of the series.

A still from the trailer of 'All American' Season 8 (Image Source: The CW/YouTube)

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll reflected on the emotional conclusion. "How do you say goodbye to family? Because that is what these characters, these actors, this ALL AMERICAN crew and staff are after eight beautiful, hard-fought seasons together. Family," Carroll said. She added that the team poured "long hours, lots of love, and even more tears" into crafting the final season, and emphasized that it is not meant to feel like a permanent goodbye, but rather "a tear-filled I'll see you soon."

Apart from CW, Season 8 is expected to arrive on Netflix after its run on the channel concludes. Under the existing CW/Netflix agreement, new seasons typically become available approximately eight days after the finale airs. Since the finale date has not been announced yet, an exact Netflix release date is not currently available. Until then, fans can tune into the two-hour premiere and follow the final chapter as the series heads toward its conclusion.