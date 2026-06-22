What does ‘French fries’ mean on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? USA villa’s secret code word explained

'Love Island' Islanders frequently create euphemisms to discuss certain moments without explicitly mentioning them and Episode 17 featured the same

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featured several twists as Casa Amor kicked off. While the new female bombshells sparked massive drama, what stood out was a code word used by the women in the villa: French fries. It all started when Trinity asked the female islanders in the dressing room about the previous night. “Which one of you was doing French fries? Me and Bryce was like, ‘That’s not kissing.’ That’s too wet.” Seeing Kenzie screaming over the question, Trinity responded, “I knew it was you.” As seen in the episode, Kenzie and Corbin shared some intimate moments, suggesting that the code word refers to s****l acts.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Trinity and others in the dressing room (Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA narrator Iain Stirling also shared his thoughts on the situation involving Kenzie and Corbin. “Hello, I am Mystic Iain, and I foresee that in approximately 30 seconds, millions of Americans will Google ‘French fries s*x?’” Later, when Trinity, Kenzie, and Jen were on the lawn doing yoga, they reflected on the topic once again. Trinity also imitated the sounds, which made Kenzie and Jen burst into laughter.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

In a private confession, Kenzie admitted, “I was definitely getting some French fries, you know. Feeling good.” She added, “We were probably doing a bit much, honestly. But I feel a strong connection with Corbin. And we probably got a little carried away.” During their conversation, Trinity shared that she also wanted to have some 'French fries.' “Must be nice, I want some French fries,” she said. Since the code word 'French fries' was mentioned in the latest episode, the phrase caught fans’ attention, leaving many curious.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the female islanders (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

Elsewhere in the episode, the male islanders were sent to Casa Amor, while the girls were unaware of the development. Later, the female islanders were shocked when they saw the boys via a live feed, as they expressed excitement about the arrival of new female bombshells at Casa Amor. The latest episode saw six new women entering Casa. This included Parmida, Amora, Jaiden, Alannah, Tierra, and Sydney. Before their arrival, the islanders who were coupled up were: Aniya-KC, Melanie-Sincere, Jen-Caleb, Kenzie-Corbin, Kayda-Zach, and Trinity-Bryce. However, the dynamics between them may change depending on the contestants' interactions with the bombshells. Interestingly, new male bombshells are all set to enter the villa tomorrow, as they gear up to explore their connections with the female islanders. To know more, fans can stream the latest ‘Love Island’ USA episode on Peacock.