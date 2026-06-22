MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What does ‘French fries’ mean on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? USA villa’s secret code word explained

'Love Island' Islanders frequently create euphemisms to discuss certain moments without explicitly mentioning them and Episode 17 featured the same
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Kenzie (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Kenzie (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featured several twists as Casa Amor kicked off. While the new female bombshells sparked massive drama, what stood out was a code word used by the women in the villa: French fries. It all started when Trinity asked the female islanders in the dressing room about the previous night. “Which one of you was doing French fries? Me and Bryce was like, ‘That’s not kissing.’ That’s too wet.” Seeing Kenzie screaming over the question, Trinity responded, “I knew it was you.” As seen in the episode, Kenzie and Corbin shared some intimate moments, suggesting that the code word refers to s****l acts.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Trinity and others in dressing room (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Trinity and others in the dressing room (Image Source: Peacock)

‘Love Island’ USA narrator Iain Stirling also shared his thoughts on the situation involving Kenzie and Corbin. “Hello, I am Mystic Iain, and I foresee that in approximately 30 seconds, millions of Americans will Google ‘French fries s*x?’” Later, when Trinity, Kenzie, and Jen were on the lawn doing yoga, they reflected on the topic once again. Trinity also imitated the sounds, which made Kenzie and Jen burst into laughter.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: Peacock)

In a private confession, Kenzie admitted, “I was definitely getting some French fries, you know. Feeling good.” She added, “We were probably doing a bit much, honestly. But I feel a strong connection with Corbin. And we probably got a little carried away.” During their conversation, Trinity shared that she also wanted to have some 'French fries.' “Must be nice, I want some French fries,” she said. Since the code word 'French fries' was mentioned in the latest episode, the phrase caught fans’ attention, leaving many curious.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring female islanders (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring the female islanders (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

Elsewhere in the episode, the male islanders were sent to Casa Amor, while the girls were unaware of the development. Later, the female islanders were shocked when they saw the boys via a live feed, as they expressed excitement about the arrival of new female bombshells at Casa Amor. The latest episode saw six new women entering Casa. This included Parmida, Amora, Jaiden, Alannah, Tierra, and Sydney. Before their arrival, the islanders who were coupled up were: Aniya-KC, Melanie-Sincere, Jen-Caleb, Kenzie-Corbin, Kayda-Zach, and Trinity-Bryce. However, the dynamics between them may change depending on the contestants' interactions with the bombshells. Interestingly, new male bombshells are all set to enter the villa tomorrow, as they gear up to explore their connections with the female islanders. To know more, fans can stream the latest ‘Love Island’ USA episode on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Are Mitchell and Taylor still together? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ fans are curious after couple gets engaged on show
REALITY TV

Are Mitchell and Taylor still together? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ fans are curious after couple gets engaged on show

Mitchell and Taylor rose to prominence after appearing as elite nannies on Hulu's hit reality series 'Million Dollar Nannies.'
1 hour ago
What is Jack McCann’s net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star reveals challenges of working in female-dominated industry
REALITY TV

What is Jack McCann’s net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star reveals challenges of working in female-dominated industry

Jack McCann, the ‘NYC Manny,’ reflected on his career, being invited to Ibiza by Leah, and more on the Hulu show.
4 hours ago
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 Recap: Debby and Mido’s future hangs in balance after intense fallout
FALLOUT (2024)

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 12 Episode 7 Recap: Debby and Mido’s future hangs in balance after intense fallout

Debby and Mido’s fight continues as he looks for a flight back home, while Debby reconsiders her decisions.
8 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17: Casa Amor sparks major drama as live feed leaves the girls devastated
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17: Casa Amor sparks major drama as live feed leaves the girls devastated

The latest episode of ‘Love Island’ USA featured the male islanders heading to Casa Amor
11 hours ago
Is ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ scripted? Hulu fans raise eyebrows over wealthy families’ wild demands
REALITY TV

Is ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ scripted? Hulu fans raise eyebrows over wealthy families’ wild demands

Outlandish plotlines in ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ are making viewers question its authenticity.
2 days ago
Guiribitey family’s net worth explored as ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ mom insists on Louis Vuitton chopsticks for kids
REALITY TV

Guiribitey family’s net worth explored as ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ mom insists on Louis Vuitton chopsticks for kids

From designer uniforms to color-coded nails, the Guiribiteys became breakout stars of 'Million Dollar Nannies' thanks to their lavish childcare demands
2 days ago
Are KC and Aniya still together? ‘Love Island’ couple hits a rough patch right before Casa Amore
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are KC and Aniya still together? ‘Love Island’ couple hits a rough patch right before Casa Amore

KC and Aniya begin questioning their relationship after shocking revelations on ‘Love Island’ USA.
2 days ago
Wondering where 'Million Dollar Nannies' was filmed? Here's your guide to all the luxury hotels and beaches
REALITY TV

Wondering where 'Million Dollar Nannies' was filmed? Here's your guide to all the luxury hotels and beaches

Hulu and Freeform's newest reality television series follows child care professionals vying for top jobs from wealthy clients.
2 days ago
What is Nicola Wills’ net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star has one ‘aesthetic’ requirement for her nanny
REALITY TV

What is Nicola Wills’ net worth? ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ star has one ‘aesthetic’ requirement for her nanny

Episode 2 featured Nicola Wills from The Wills Family meeting with a potential nanny and shared the particulars of the requirements for the nanny.
3 days ago
‘The Traitors’ Season 5 finally sets release date as Alan Cumming hints at 'treachery and deceit'
REALITY TV

‘The Traitors’ Season 5 finally sets release date as Alan Cumming hints at 'treachery and deceit'

Alan Cumming revealed the title of the upcoming season of ‘The Traitors’ in his latest mysterious announcement
3 days ago