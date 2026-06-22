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Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez set to star in Universal’s exciting new animated alien movie

The upcoming animated feature film is being directed by Illumination mainstay Eric Guillon, who was also the co-director of 'Despicable Me 3.'
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Stills of Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Getty Images | @Bertrand Rindoff Petroff; @Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)
Stills of Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez (Cover Image Source: (L) & (R) Getty Images | @Bertrand Rindoff Petroff; @Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are getting ready to collaborate on the upcoming animated film 'Not Alone.' The animated feature is currently in development at Illumination, the studio behind successful animated franchises such as 'Despicable Me' and 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.' According to the official announcement at the Annecy Animation Festival, the upcoming animated film is alien-themed and significant for Chalamet, as it marks the 'Dune' actor's animation debut. It has also been reported that Chalamet will voice Joe, a quiet, introverted rocket mechanic who lives a secluded life.

Timothee Chalamet answers questions from the media as he attends “A Complete Unknown” Minneapolis Special Screening at The Main Cinema on December 05, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)
Timothee Chalamet answers questions from the media as he attends “A Complete Unknown” Minneapolis Special Screening at The Main Cinema on December 05, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

On the other hand, Gomez will voice Fran, a "brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket." The official announcement about the movie was recently made at the Annecy Animation Festival. The official plot synopsis of 'Not Alone' reads, "When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens — tiny, unruly, and adorable — take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly, and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous yet inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety."

Rob Brydon, known for his contributions to 'Barbie' and 'The Trip,' will voice the character of Dunk, while Welly will be voiced by Diane Morgan, known for 'Cunk On' and 'Mandy.' Jamie Demetriou, who previously contributed to 'Jay Kelly' and 'Cruella,' will voice Shirm. 'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein has also been roped in to play Officer Zandro. The rest of the supporting cast working on the film includes Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris. While Janney is known for her past work in 'The Diplomat' and 'Minions & Monsters,' Morris' past credits include 'Spider-Noir' and 'Fargo.' 

A screengrab of The Minions taken from 'Minions & Monsters' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @UniversalPictures)
A screengrab of The Minions taken from 'Minions & Monsters' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @UniversalPictures)

'Not Alone' is being directed by Illumination veteran Eric Guillon, who has considerable experience as a co-director on 'Despicable Me 3.' Guillon also served as the designer on 'Despicable Me' and 'Minions.' He is joined by 'The Lorax' and 'Minions' editor Claire Dodgson and Jonathan Del Val, better known as the co-director of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' and 'Minions: The Rise of Gru.' The upcoming animated film is eyeing an April 16, 2027, release date. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri is serving as the primary producer of the project, and is aided in his efforts by executive producers David Distenfeld, Joy Poirel, and Richard Curtis. Elsewhere, Illumination is still riding on the success of its latest 'Minions' movie, 'Minions & Monsters,' which was also screened at the Annecy Animation Festival.

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