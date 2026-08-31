‘Maxton Hall’ Season 3 sets release date for its final chapter

Ruby and James face one final test as the hit Prime Video romance prepares to close its story with its last season.

Prime Video has set December 9 as the premiere date for ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 3, marking the final chapter of the German teen romance series. Based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling YA trilogy, ‘Maxton Hall: The World Between Us’ follows Ruby and James through romance, family pressure, and school drama. Season 3 adapts material from the final book, ‘Save Us’, which completes Kasten’s trilogy.

The new season picks up after Ruby faces suspension from Maxton Hall College. Her Oxford plans now hang in the balance. She still refuses to give up on her future. James joins her as they work to prove her innocence. Their search for answers brings new pressure to their relationship. The closer they get to the truth, the more secrets emerge. Their friendships face fresh tests, and the pair must decide what their relationship means amid the growing conflict.

Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort in a still from 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Harriet Herbig-Matten returns as Ruby, with Damian Hardung reprising his role as James. Sonja Weiber returns as Lydia, alongside Eidin Jalali as Graham and Ben Felipe as Cyril. The returning cast includes Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, and Andrea Guo as Lin. Frederic Balonier, Eli Riccardi, and Dagny Dewath round out the returning ensemble as Kieran, Elaine, and Ophelia.

The series draws from the three-book ‘Maxton Hall’ saga, which began with ‘Save Me’ in 2018. Kasten followed that novel with ‘Save You’ and ‘Save Us’. Prime Video has used each book as the basis for one season. The show has become one of Prime Video’s biggest international successes. Season 1 set a record as the platform’s biggest international series launch. It remains Prime Video’s most-watched non-English Original.

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell in a still from 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Season 2 continued that success after reaching the No. 1 spot in 42 countries. It ranked among the streamer’s strongest returning seasons, alongside ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3. The final season now brings Ruby and James’ story toward its planned conclusion, with new secrets, relationship troubles and Ruby’s Oxford ambitions driving the final chapter.