MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Maxton Hall’ Season 3 sets release date for its final chapter

Ruby and James face one final test as the hit Prime Video romance prepares to close its story with its last season.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort in 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)
Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort in 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Prime Video has set December 9 as the premiere date for ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 3, marking the final chapter of the German teen romance series. Based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling YA trilogy, ‘Maxton Hall: The World Between Us’ follows Ruby and James through romance, family pressure, and school drama. Season 3 adapts material from the final book, ‘Save Us’, which completes Kasten’s trilogy.

The new season picks up after Ruby faces suspension from Maxton Hall College. Her Oxford plans now hang in the balance. She still refuses to give up on her future. James joins her as they work to prove her innocence. Their search for answers brings new pressure to their relationship. The closer they get to the truth, the more secrets emerge. Their friendships face fresh tests, and the pair must decide what their relationship means amid the growing conflict. 

Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort in a still from 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer
Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort in a still from 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Harriet Herbig-Matten returns as Ruby, with Damian Hardung reprising his role as James. Sonja Weiber returns as Lydia, alongside Eidin Jalali as Graham and Ben Felipe as Cyril. The returning cast includes Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, and Andrea Guo as Lin. Frederic Balonier, Eli Riccardi, and Dagny Dewath round out the returning ensemble as Kieran, Elaine, and Ophelia.

The series draws from the three-book ‘Maxton Hall’ saga, which began with ‘Save Me’ in 2018. Kasten followed that novel with ‘Save You’ and ‘Save Us’. Prime Video has used each book as the basis for one season. The show has become one of Prime Video’s biggest international successes. Season 1 set a record as the platform’s biggest international series launch. It remains Prime Video’s most-watched non-English Original.

Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell in a still from 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer
Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell in a still from 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Season 2 continued that success after reaching the No. 1 spot in 42 countries. It ranked among the streamer’s strongest returning seasons, alongside ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3. The final season now brings Ruby and James’ story toward its planned conclusion, with new secrets, relationship troubles and Ruby’s Oxford ambitions driving the final chapter.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

What did Dana Chandler do? True story behind HBO’s ‘A Killer Story’ explained
TV

What did Dana Chandler do? True story behind HBO’s ‘A Killer Story’ explained

HBO’s three-part docuseries revisits a Kansas double-murder case shaped by three trials and disputed evidence.
2 hours ago
When does Howard Stern return live? HBO Max deal reveals major change to his show
TV

When does Howard Stern return live? HBO Max deal reveals major change to his show

The radio show host Howard Stern signed a major deal with HBO MAX with separate release schedules, and a huge change.
3 hours ago
‘Chicago Fire’ will host a completely new fire chief in the upcoming season
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ will host a completely new fire chief in the upcoming season

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 will revamp the leadership arrangement in Firehouse 51
7 hours ago
Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 2 gets major production update
TV

Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Season 2 gets major production update

Fans are getting their first look at what's coming for the Ingalls family in Season 2 as Laura's biggest rival is coming
8 hours ago
Who killed Isabel? ‘Furious’ season finale ends with a terrifying set up for the future
TV

Who killed Isabel? ‘Furious’ season finale ends with a terrifying set up for the future

Episode 8, ‘Hart Island,’ more or less ties all the loose ends and introduces a stunning revelation in its last moments
10 hours ago
Aaron Pierre reveals the ‘Lanterns’ scene that ‘breaks’ his heart
TV

Aaron Pierre reveals the ‘Lanterns’ scene that ‘breaks’ his heart

Aaron Pierre gets candid about the emotional toll of playing John Stewart’s traumatic backstory
11 hours ago
Ken Jennings reveals the truth behind his wild ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant stories: ‘We don't fact-check’
TV

Ken Jennings reveals the truth behind his wild ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant stories: ‘We don't fact-check’

Ken Jennings admits some ‘Jeopardy!’ anecdotes weren’t true, including one shocking claim he made during his record-breaking winning streak
12 hours ago
John Stewart’s ‘Lanterns’ origin just got a major twist fans didn’t see coming
TV

John Stewart’s ‘Lanterns’ origin just got a major twist fans didn’t see coming

‘Lanterns’ Episode 3 reveals John Stewart’s dark origin, his father’s link to Abin Sur’s ring, and how he became a Green Lantern
12 hours ago
How is Beth alive? ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 alternate universe explained
THE WALKING DEAD

How is Beth alive? ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 alternate universe explained

Beth, played by Emily Kinney, died during 'The Walking Dead' Season 5 Episode 8
16 hours ago
Is Joe still in the US? ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 5 ending explained as major clue emerges
TV

Is Joe still in the US? ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Episode 5 ending explained as major clue emerges

Joe and her team apprehend a few Russian agents, after which she proposes an unexpected yet beneficial plan
16 hours ago