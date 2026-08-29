Is there a ‘Silo’ Season 4? Here’s what to know before the Season 3 finale

Several of Season 3’s dangling mysteries were built specifically to pay off in the next chapter

We are just days away from the ‘Silo’ Season 3 finale. Juliette Nichols’ (Rebecca Ferguson) present-day search for the truth behind silos is now being told alongside a “Before Times.” This storyline takes place around 350 years earlier, showing viewers how the world fell into the state that it’s in today. Now, with just one episode left, the question is: what happens next? Well, Apple TV has already confirmed that Season 4 will be the final season for the series. Moreover, it has already completed production. Apple announced the news at the very first Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, with Apple TV programming chief Matt Cherniss setting a summer 2027 release date.

Rebecca Ferguson in ‘Silo’ Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

On the other hand, showrunner Graham Yost revealed to CBR that the Season 3 finale will include a brief first look at Season 4, saying it will arrive “a year from now.” Apple officially renewed the series for Season 3 and Season 4 in December 2024. In a press release, Yost has talked about wanting to deliver an “incredibly satisfying conclusion” for fans over those final two seasons. Since they were filmed back-to-back, it has been reported that Yost intentionally wrote Season 3 in a way that could conclude certain story arcs without leaving fans hanging, while also teasing bigger reveals for Season 4.

“There are mysteries every season, and pretty much all the mysteries are answered by the end of season 4,” he told ScreenRant. He added, “We wanted to make sure that we answered enough by the end of season 3 that the audience didn’t feel like they were being strung along.” So far, the voice that residents have been fearing for three seasons, the so-called ‘Algorithm’ of the silo, is not a machine, but an actual person. Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) revealed to Juliette that the Algorithm is a human who decides all the fates from within Silo 1. This revelation alone overturned almost all the previous assumptions about the series and its rules.

A still from 'Silo' Season 3 Origins (Image Source: YouTube | @AppleTV)

Furthermore, we have learned the origin story of Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) and Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick), and by extension, the whole silo system. In the Before Times, they return to Georgia for the anniversary celebration and the opening of the silos, and suddenly, a nuclear explosion takes place, and the Algorithm orders people underground. Daniel is sent to Silo 1, while pregnant Helen is sent to Silo 18, away from her husband. It was the most surprising revelation of all since it connected almost all the characters of the series, showing how exactly they got into the silos. Another detail is that the Pact, the law that regulates life in the silo, was written by an AI and was slightly edited by humans.

Rebecca Ferguson, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, Common and Harriet Walter in ‘Silo’ Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Until the next episode, ‘Troy,’ which will be available on Apple TV on September 4, several questions remain unanswered. First, who exactly launched that nuclear weapon? The silo complex was already built, so someone had to give the order to launch it. Second, what happened to Daniel and Helen? They were dragged towards the shelter, but do they survive? Third, Bernard was seen walking out, but he was not wearing the protective suit and collapsed. Does it mean he is dead? The show has only one more season to answer all the questions. Season 3 finale, episode 10, is set to premiere this Friday, September 4, on Apple TV.