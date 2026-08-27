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Will does 'Adults' Season 2 come out? Streaming, episode schedule, and more

All about 'Adults' Season 2 release, where to watch, as the comedy hit returns one year after an unbelievable Season 1 ending.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 59 MINUTES AGO
Amita Rao, Jack Innanen, Owen Thiele, Malik Elassal, and Lucy Freyer in a still from 'Adults' Season 2 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)
Amita Rao, Jack Innanen, Owen Thiele, Malik Elassal, and Lucy Freyer in a still from 'Adults' Season 2 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

'Adults' Season 2 is finally here after nearly a year of waiting. FX and Hulu renewed the comedy for a second season in October 2025. The new episodes arrive a little over a year after the series first introduced viewers to its chaotic group of friends. 

Season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. Hulu viewers can watch all eight episodes on the same day, but cable viewers will get two episodes each week. The new season picks up after the shocking ending of Season 1. Paul Baker, played by Jack Innanen, faced deportation to Canada. He and Issa, played by Amita Rao, planned a green-card marriage to keep him in the country. Issa changed her mind at the last moment, after which Paul Baker then married Anton, played by Owen Thiele, instead.

Malik Elassal in a still from 'Adults' Season 2 trailer
Malik Elassal in a still from 'Adults' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

Their kiss shocked Issa, Billie (played by Lucy Freye), and Samir (played by Malik Elassa). Season 2 will reveal what happens after the unexpected marriage and how it affects the group. 

FX and FXX will follow a different schedule. The networks will air two episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The first two episodes, 'The Scrub' and 'Fake ID,' will air on August 27. Episodes 3 and 4, titled 'Talia' and 'Raccoon,' will follow on September 3. The next pair, 'Room Swap' and 'Pop Girlie,' will air on September 10. The season will end on September 17 with Episodes 7 and 8. The final two episodes are titled 'C Alert' and 'Vote for Paul Baker.' 

Jack Innanen and Malik Elassal in a still from 'Adults' Season 2 trailer
Jack Innanen and Malik Elassal in a still from 'Adults' Season 2 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

The show's co-creator, Ben Kronengold, has already warned fans about spoilers because of the scheduling. He shared a photo of the cast reacting to the final scene and asked Hulu viewers not to ruin the ending for people still watching on cable. The official 'Adults' account has also teased a new friend in Paul Baker's life. The identity and role of the character remain unclear. 

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