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‘Vanderpump Villa’ renewed for Season 4 with a major change in location

After France, Italy, and England, Vanderpump Villa is taking its cameras somewhere completely new for Season 4
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: X | @vanderpumpvilla)
Stills from ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: X | @vanderpumpvilla)

Lisa Vanderpump is packing her bags yet again, and this time the location is set to be much farther from home than many fans may be expecting. Hulu has officially greenlit ‘Vanderpump Villa’ for Season 4, and the series is ditching the regular European destinations in favor of Salzburg, Austria. The news was announced in a Hulu press release on Friday, wrapping up weeks of speculation. ‘Vanderpump Villa’ has established a tradition of moving to a new location each series, and Season 4 continues to follow that trend. Having debuted in 2023 at Chateau Rosabelle in the south of France before shifting to a 12th-century property in Italy for Season 2, the show then moved to Tryingham Hall in England for Season 3. Austria will now be the fourth country to take on Vanderpump and her ever-changing line-up of guests.

‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 3 (Image Source: Disney+)
‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 3 (Image Source: Disney Plus)

Stassi Schroeder is set to return for Season 4. The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum signed on for the second season and quickly became a staple of the Villa franchise, returning for a third season with her family in tow. Schroeder’s appearance in the Austria-bound season means there will be at least one familiar face amid the location change. Hulu has not released many details on the season so far. The streamer only mentioned in its press release that more information on the premiere date (plus the full cast and guest list) would come at a later date.

It has become common for ‘Vanderpump Villa’ to feature crossover stars from other reality shows. Season 3 welcomed ‘Love Island UK’s’ Ekin-Su plus ‘Bachelor Nation’ stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko. The series began the trend with cast members from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ in previous seasons. More surprise appearances are expected when Season 4 premieres, though what they will be, the show has not revealed yet. Produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, Banijay Americas division, ‘Vanderpump Villa’ follows Vanderpump’s handpicked staff as they tend to the needs of the wealthy guests who stay at the luxury estate, all while navigating their complicated relationships with one another. Season 3’s 10-episode run on Hulu wrapped up in April, with a reunion special airing later that month.

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