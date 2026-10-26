Stephen Graham drops unexpected update for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’

Michael Mann’s 'Heat 2' expands the original crime saga with Stephen Graham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Adam Driver.

Michael Mann’s long-awaited 'Heat 2' has hit another production delay, with 'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham revealing that filming is now expected to begin in January 2027. The actor shared the update during an appearance on 'The Today Show' while promoting his upcoming Apple TV thriller series 'Nocturne'.

The crime drama was previously expected to begin filming in November, following an earlier target of August. Graham’s latest comments suggest that production has been pushed back once again, extending the wait for the follow-up to Mann’s acclaimed 1995 crime film. Based on the 2022 novel co-written by Mann and Meg Gardiner, 'Heat 2' will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to the original movie. The project moved to Amazon MGM Studios after Warner Bros. balked at its proposed budget.

A still of Stephen Graham (Image Source: Instagram | @stephengraham1973)

The earlier timeline follows master thief Neil McCauley and his crew as they carry out robberies in Chicago. Their activities put them on a collision course with Detective Vincent Hanna, who remains determined to catch them. The story also introduces Otis Wardell, a dangerous criminal whose actions affect the lives of the central characters.

The later timeline takes place after the original film, with Wardell returning to the characters’ lives and bringing new dangers. Wardell also returns, bringing new dangers into the characters’ lives. The two timelines are designed to expand the world of Heat while exploring the events that shaped its characters before the original film and the consequences that followed.

The film has assembled a prominent cast, with several actors taking on roles associated with the original movie’s stars. Stephen Graham will play Neil McCauley, the criminal mastermind portrayed by Robert De Niro in the 1995 film. Christian Bale is set to play Detective Vincent Hanna, originally portrayed by Al Pacino, while Leonardo DiCaprio will take on the role of Chris Shiherlis, played by the late Val Kilmer in the original.

The cast also includes Adam Driver as Otis Wardell, a sociopathic criminal who becomes central to the story. Ebon Moss-Bachrach will portray technical expert Kelso, a character played by Tom Noonan in the original film, while Odessa Young will play Chris Shiherlis’ wife, Charlene, originally portrayed by Ashley Judd. Maria Cid is set to play Gabriela.

Graham is preparing for several projects alongside his role in Mann’s crime drama. He will star in 'Nocturne,' an Apple TV thriller series in which he plays an imprisoned serial killer. Graham is also connected to the sequel to the World War II naval thriller 'Greyhound.' He gained wider international attention for his performance in Netflix’s 'Adolescence,' which added to a career spanning television dramas and feature films.