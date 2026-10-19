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‘Riverdale’ star returns for ‘Upgraded 2’ as rom-com sequel begins production in Italy

The Prime Video romantic comedy’s next chapter brings a new director and a move to Italy.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux as Ana and Will in 'Upgraded' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux as Ana and Will in 'Upgraded' (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Ana Santos only needed a better seat on her flight to London to find herself living someone else’s life. In 'Upgraded,' Camila Mendes played an art auction house intern who met Will, played by Archie Renaux, after landing a first-class upgrade. He mistook her for her boss, and she decided to go along with it. What followed was a balancing act between a romance she wanted to pursue and a career she risked losing.

Now Mendes is coming back for another chapter, with a bigger role behind the scenes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will star in and produce 'Upgraded 2' for Amazon MGM Studios. Production is scheduled to begin in Italy in October, with the sequel set for a worldwide release on Prime Video. The story and release date remain under wraps, so there is no word yet on what brings Ana back or where life has taken her since the first film.

Camila Mendes as Ana Santos enjoys her first-class upgrade in 'Upgraded' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The sequel will have a different director, although its writers are returning. Becca Gleason takes over from Carlson Young, who directed the original, while Luke Roberts and Justin Matthews are writing the follow-up. Gleason previously directed 'Summer ’03,' which premiered at SXSW, and worked as a consulting producer on 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.' Her next assignment puts her in charge of continuing Ana’s story after the first film’s mix of workplace trouble and romantic misunderstandings.

For Mendes, producing the sequel builds on her involvement in the original. She and Rachel Matthews served as executive producers on 'Upgraded' before launching their production company, Honor Role. They will produce the follow-up through that banner alongside Gulfstream Pictures, whose Mike Karz and Bill Bindley are also producers. Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment and Piers Tempest of Tempo Production round out the producing team.

The original arrived on Prime Video in February 2024, with Marisa Tomei joining Mendes and Renaux in the cast. It went on to earn a Certified Fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes. Mendes has also worked with Amazon MGM on 'Música' and 'Masters of the Universe,' making the sequel another collaboration with the studio. While her return is confirmed, the report does not say whether Renaux or Tomei will be back.

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