MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What happened to Murphy? How Kaylee Goncalves' dog became part of 'Idaho Murders' investigation

Kaylee and her ex-boyfriend, Jack, adopted a goldendoodle before the horrific incident took place
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Kaylee Goncalves with Murphy (Cover Image Source: Instagram |@murphy_goncalves)
Kaylee Goncalves with Murphy (Cover Image Source: Instagram |@murphy_goncalves)

The latest documentary on Netflix, ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare,’ has left viewers with many questions. While some may be wondering about Bryan Kohberger’s motives and the two surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, others are concerned about one of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves’ dog, Murphy. The first episode of the three-part docuseries includes a glimpse of Murphy after the police officers found all four deceased victims. One of the officers took Murphy outside and noted, “Justin Olsen’s gonna come pick this dog up and then take him to the pound for us.” He then asked another officer to hold Murphy right outside the front door. 

Murphy (Image Source: Instagram |@murphy_goncalves)
A picture of Murphy (Image Source: Instagram | @murphy_goncalves)

The docuseries noted that Murphy was living with the college students at their home. He was found unharmed after the four college students, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were found dead. The police statement at the time revealed, “Officers did not find any evidence on the dog, and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene.” While his exact whereabouts at the time of the murders are unclear, it was confirmed that Murphy was not in the same room when the crime took place. Bryan Kohberger was convicted of the quadruple murders and put behind bars. 

A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

During the investigation, certain details made officials wonder if Kohberger befriended the dog before the crime, as this would explain how he managed to enter the home without being detected. According to police reports, via People, one of the surviving roommates, Bethany Funke, told investigators that Kaylee recalled seeing an “unknown male up above their house to the south who was staring at her when she took Murphy out to go potty.” Notably, the dog often began running into the same area, and two friends of Kaylee, whose names were redacted from the reports, mentioned, “(Redacted) stated Murphy ran up into the bushes behind the house on several occasions and would not return when called.” Another revealed, “(Redacted) stated they called Murphy numerous times before he would come back.”

Another individual told officials about an incident at a Halloween party, when "Murphy began to run into the wood line behind the house and not come back." The friends then "heard noises too" as though "someone was moving through the woods on foot." The individual stated that she and Goncalves were "concerned about someone being behind the house when Murphy would behave in this manner."

After the dog was found in the house, he was given to animal services and then handed over to a “responsible person,” as per The Tab. It was reportedly Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend, Jack DuCouer, who visited The Humane Society and took Murphy home. Jack often shares pictures with the goldendoodle, who, as per an Instagram page for Murphy, still lives with him. The social media page includes tributes to Kaylee and her friends, photos of Murphy with Jack, and more. On Kaylee’s birthday, the account shared a post, and part of the caption read, “In March of last year Kaylee had the spontaneous idea of getting a puppy together. Even though I wasn’t sure if I was ready for a puppy, I hesitantly agreed we should make it happen. Less than two weeks later we drove 16 hours to bring home baby Murphy.” It continued, "I see every wag of Murphy’s tail as a tribute to the happiness you brought him. We love and miss you so much." ​The three-part documentary is now streaming on Netflix.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘The Young and the Restless’ brings on board new writers to replace Josh Griffith
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (1973)

‘The Young and the Restless’ brings on board new writers to replace Josh Griffith

The team of ‘The Young and the Restless’ now adds ‘DAYS’ and ‘General Hospital’ alums as head writers.
37 minutes ago
‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 cast shake-up continues as another lead star exits after Melissa Gilbert
TV

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 cast shake-up continues as another lead star exits after Melissa Gilbert

‘When Calls the Heart’ parts ways with another actor after Melissa Gilbert’s Georgie exits from Hope Valley.
1 hour ago
Where is Alivea now? Netflix's ‘Idaho Murders’ doc recounts Kaylee Goncalves' sister's fight for justice
TV

Where is Alivea now? Netflix's ‘Idaho Murders’ doc recounts Kaylee Goncalves' sister's fight for justice

Alivea appears in Netflix's documentary to talk about her sister's tragic murder
4 hours ago
When does ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ premiere? Release date, time and how to watch Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark+ series
TV

When does ‘Paris Is Always a Good Idea’ premiere? Release date, time and how to watch Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark+ series

A first-ever limited series from Hallmark+ will feature Lacey Chabert and Scott Michael Forster in lead roles.
5 hours ago
Tom Selleck breaks silence on CBS show ‘Blue Bloods’ cancellation: 'Everybody wanted to...'
TV

Tom Selleck breaks silence on CBS show ‘Blue Bloods’ cancellation: 'Everybody wanted to...'

CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods’ ran for 14 seasons from 2010 to 2024 and became a fan-favorite series over the years
6 hours ago
Why did Bryan Kohberger do it? Netflix’s ‘Idaho Murders’ documentary explores possible reasons
TV

Why did Bryan Kohberger do it? Netflix’s ‘Idaho Murders’ documentary explores possible reasons

After witnessing the aftermath of ‘Idaho Murders’, viewers have been searching for the reason why Bryan Kohberger did what he did.
7 hours ago
‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 locks in fall release date as Hulu drops first look at Glen Powell’s sports comedy
TV

‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 locks in fall release date as Hulu drops first look at Glen Powell’s sports comedy

Season 2 will see Glen Powell leading the series as both Russ Holliday and his alter ego, Chad Powers
8 hours ago
Ben Affleck’s surprising trivia knowledge helps ‘Who Wants to Be Millionaire’ player win $1M
TV

Ben Affleck’s surprising trivia knowledge helps ‘Who Wants to Be Millionaire’ player win $1M

Jamie Ding, who won 31 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!,' teamed up with Ben Affleck in an attempt to win a million dollars for the latter's charity
8 hours ago
‘Chicago Fire’ original cast member’s exit confirmed as NBC drama heads into Season 15 this fall
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ original cast member’s exit confirmed as NBC drama heads into Season 15 this fall

Firehouse 51 is about to lose one of its longest-serving firefighters in Season 15, which will premiere on October 7
9 hours ago
Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 5 casts ‘FUBAR’ star alongside three new series regulars
TV

Alan Ritchson's ‘Reacher’ Season 5 casts ‘FUBAR’ star alongside three new series regulars

The new cast joins Alan Ritchson as Prime Video prepares to adapt Lee Child's 'Make Me' for the next chapter of 'Reacher.'
15 hours ago