Druski’s megachurch comedy with Mike Epps sets Netflix release date

Druski brings his viral megachurch pastor to Netflix in a semi-scripted comedy co-starring Mike Epps as his deacon.

Druski’s megachurch pastor is taking his collection plate to Netflix. The comedian’s internet character is getting a series of his own in 'Collect & Praise,' with Mike Epps joining him at church. Druski plays a pastor whose interest in money drives the comedy. Epps is his unpredictable deacon, giving the congregation another reason to keep an eye on the pulpit.

'Collect & Praise' premieres December 1 on Netflix. The show is described as a semi-scripted comedy. Its central pairing will “scheme their way through scandal, chaos and controversy,” according to the logline.

For viewers who have followed his sketches, the pastor will be familiar. The character appeared in the online video 'Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money,' which attracted millions of views on social media. The character also appeared during his BET Awards hosting stint earlier this year. The series now gives that persona a longer-form television outing, marking his first adaptation of one of his internet characters into that format.

The launch accompanies a multiyear agreement between Netflix and Druski’s 4LIFERS Entertainment to develop and produce original series. It establishes a continuing relationship beyond the December comedy. However, Deadline reported that the arrangement covers a set number of projects, rather than functioning as a traditional overall or first-look deal. Alongside the new productions, Netflix will license selected titles from his independently released catalog.

Druski outlined what the partnership would mean for his company in a statement published by Variety. “I’ve built my platform by creating characters and comedy that resonate with people,” he said. “This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4LIFERS Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses and take our creativity to new heights.”

The catalog titles include 'Coulda Been Love,' 'Coulda Been Daddy,' and 'Coulda Been Records Auditions,' along with his comedy sketches. The YouTube series have collectively generated more than 1 billion views. Netflix executive John Derderian also pointed to the appeal of Druski’s personas in the announcement. “Druski has a gift for building characters that people can’t stop talking about,” he said. “We want the best talent in the world to bring us their most ambitious work, reach new audiences and build their brands. Collect & Praise is just the beginning, and we welcome Druski to Netflix.”