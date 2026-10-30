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‘Haunted Hotel’ shares major Season 3 update at Netflix

'Haunted Hotel' blends supernatural comedy, family drama and emotional moments as Katherine and her ghostly companions face new troubles.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Haunted Hotel' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
A still from 'Haunted Hotel' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Netflix has renewed its animated comedy series 'Haunted Hotel' for Season 3. The next season will premiere in 2027, and no plot details have been revealed yet. Creator Matt Roller said, "I’m so excited to invite viewers back to the Undervale!"

Roller described the upcoming season as the show's biggest, funniest, scariest, and saddest installment yet. "Season 3 is full of the biggest, funniest, scariest, saddest, and Abaddoniest stories we’ve ever told, and I can’t wait for everyone to see them. Candles!" Abaddon is the demon trapped inside a little boy's body. The series follows a single mother trying to run the world's most haunted hotel with help from her ghost brother, two children, and a growing collection of ghosts, monsters, and supernatural residents.

A still from 'Haunted Hotel' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The renewal comes amid solid viewership, with Season 2 debuting on Netflix's Global English TV Top 10 list. Season 1 recorded more than 15 million views since its September 2025 release. Netflix announced the renewal on Halloween eve. The main voice cast includes: Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson.

Roller executive produces alongside Chris McKenna, Dan Harmon, and Steve Levy. Erica Hayes serves as supervising director. Titmouse handles the animation, with Chris and Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina serving as executive producers.

A still from 'Haunted Hotel' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Matt Roller has worked on several animated comedy projects, including 'Rick and Morty,' where he served as a writer and producer. His work on the Adult Swim series helped establish his experience with adult animation and dark comedy.

The Season 2 finale takes everyone back to the hotel’s early days. Katherine recalls her first visit with Ben and Esther to see her brother, Nathan, at the abandoned house. She remembers meeting Abaddon and the events that eventually brought her back to the property. The memories help Katherine accept that the hotel is now her home. Her acceptance stops the chaos in the forest and brings the season to an emotional close.

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