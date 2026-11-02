‘Nobody Wants This’ star addresses Adam Brody controversy as she hopes show is picked for Season 4

Tovah Feldshuh addresses reports of tension on the set of ‘Nobody Wants This’ after Adam Brody’s comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict

‘Nobody Wants This’ actress Tovah Feldshuh (Bina Roklov) has said that there is no tension on set following her disagreement with her fellow cast member Adam Brody (Rabbi Noah Roklov). Feldshuh, 77, took to Threads on October 31 and said, “Tensions are NOT RISING. Profound differences of opinion are. Please do not conflate the two – And none of it ￼will be brought to the set. I deeply enjoy filming NWT and hope we are chosen to go on for a fourth season.” Feldshuh was responding to a post by Armenian media company Azat TV claiming there was tension on set following Brody’s comments about Israel and Gaza.

Tovah Feldshuh attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

The disagreement came from Brody’s interview with GQ in September, shortly before Season 3 arrived. Brody called the Gaza war a genocide and said, “Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.” He said he had not previously spoken out about the conflict publicly, but it comes up in many private discussions. He added that the death and suffering are horrible, and the whole thing is on the verge of explosion. Brody said he has not shied away from politics and simply answers the questions he is asked.

Feldshuh spoke in an interview with the New York Post three days after Season 3 premiered on October 22. She said that she does not agree with the claim that it is a genocide, stating, “To accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild.” She added that when Jewish people say this, it carries more weight within the community. She also said she believes Israel’s continued existence is crucial to the democratic world. Feldshuh added that she tries to be kind to those she works with on set. Series creator and co-showrunner Erin Foster has also commented. Foster said in an interview with the podcast ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ that she had mixed feelings about what Brody had said. “While I love Adam, I also disagree with him,” Foster said.

Adam Brody attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

Brody stars alongside Kristen Bell in the Netflix series created by Foster, which premiered in 2024. Brody, best known for playing Seth Cohen in ‘The O.C.,’ plays a Rabbi who falls for Bell’s agnostic podcaster Joanne. Feldshuh plays his mother. She is a 4 time Tony nominee and has starred in many projects, including ‘Golda’s Balcony,’ which was the longest-running one-woman play in Broadway history. She also played Deanna Monroe in ‘The Walking Dead’ in 2015 and 2016. Feldshuh has also appeared in several TV shows, including Naomi Bunch in ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ and Danielle Melnick in ‘Law & Order.’ Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Sherry Cola also star. ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix. As of November 2, there has been no announcement about a fourth season.