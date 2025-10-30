A new ‘Conjuring’ prequel is officially happening — but fans will freak when they see who may direct

A new ‘Conjuring’ prequel rises from the shadows, with a rising horror filmmaker in talks to direct the franchise’s next nightmare.

The haunted world of ‘The Conjuring’ is far from over. Even though ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ wrapped up the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the record-breaking success of the 2025 film has breathed new life into the franchise. This time in the form of a prequel that promises to dive deeper into the origins of evil. As per World of Reel, ‘Last Rites’ earned $84 million domestically and an impressive $194 million globally in its opening weekend. And following its staggering debut, New Line Cinema has officially greenlit the next chapter in ‘The Conjuring’ universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit, the untitled prequel is now “a go movie” for the studio, and talks are underway to bring on award-winning filmmaker Rodrigue Huart as director. Huart, who has been making waves in the horror festival circuit, is best known for his short film ‘Transylvanie.’ It took home the Midnight Short Jury Award at SXSW 2024. His other popular projects, ‘Trigger’ and ‘Real,’ showcased at the Fantasia Film Festival, blend digital terror and found-footage aesthetics. It’s an approach that could bring a fresh, unsettling edge to ‘The Conjuring’s supernatural storytelling.

According to ScreenRant, the director is also attached to Paramount’s upcoming ‘Suffer Little Children,’ produced by veteran horror executive Walter Hamada. It’s a reimagining of the 1976 Spanish cult horror ‘Who Can Kill a Child?’ Given Hamada’s long history with ‘The Conjuring’ franchise, producing hits like ‘Annabelle,’ ‘The Nun’, and ‘The Conjuring 2,’ his continued involvement could help steer the prequel into familiar yet fearsome territory. If Huart officially signs on, this would mark the first film in the franchise not directed by Michael Chaves since 2019’s ‘Annabelle Comes Home.’

Chaves has helmed the past three installments: ‘The Devil Made Me Do It,’ ‘The Nun II,’ and ‘Last Rites.’ But the prequel seems poised to introduce a new creative vision to the horror universe. Meanwhile, original franchise creator James Wan may not be returning for this latest installment. Reports have surfaced suggesting Wan’s potential departure over contractual disputes, but his legacy remains deeply embedded in the DNA of the series. The decision to proceed without him signals Warner Bros. and New Line’s confidence that ‘The Conjuring’ can evolve beyond its founding creators while maintaining its trademark terror.

Though story details remain tightly under wraps, the prequel is expected to explore the early roots of the demonic forces that have plagued the Warrens’ cases. It possibly links back to one of the series’ earliest hauntings. With ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ now standing as one of the highest-grossing horror releases in history, this prequel represents a chilling new beginning for the billion-dollar franchise. Fans can expect an eerie return to the world where every shadow hides a secret and every scream has a story.