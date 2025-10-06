‘Return of the Living Dead’ brings in Devon Sawa, and an ‘Annabelle’ star as the iconic Tarman

The cult zombie classic is back from the grave with Devon Sawa leading a chilling new chapter set amid the snow and screams of Christmas night.

After years of speculation and false starts, ‘Return of the Living Dead’ is officially being resurrected. And this time, it’s bringing a new kind of holiday horror. Veteran actor Devon Sawa, known for his roles in ‘Final Destination’ and ‘Casper,’ is set to star in the upcoming film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s being directed by Steve Wolsh, who also penned the screenplay. Sawa will take on the role of Isaac Horton, leading a cast that includes Casimere “Cash” Jollette (‘Tiny Pretty Things’) as Delilah Horton and young star Kynlee Heiman (‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’) as Sophia Horton.

Rounding out the ensemble is Alexander Ward, a seasoned monster performer recognized for his work on ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Annabelle Comes Home,’ and ‘Teen Wolf.’ As per Horror Fuel, he will embody the franchise’s most recognizable undead figure: the grotesque and grinning Tarman. Director Steve Wolsh and his company Living Dead Media have made one thing clear: this isn’t a reboot. Instead, it’s a brand-new installment in the legendary horror-comedy franchise that began with Dan O’Bannon’s 1985 classic, ‘The Return of the Living Dead.’

The new film will take place in a small Pennsylvania town during Christmas 1985, roughly 18 months after the events of the original movie. Fans of the franchise will recall that the first film ended in utter chaos after a toxic gas leak caused corpses to reanimate. It unleashed a wave of brain-hungry zombies and sealed the town’s gruesome fate. Now, the sequel aims to explore what happens next as survivors and new victims alike face the chilling aftermath of that chemical catastrophe, all set against the eerie contrast of twinkling Christmas lights and falling snow. The timing couldn’t be more fitting.

The upcoming movie arrives as a celebration of the franchise’s 40th anniversary. The exact release date has not been announced, but it is expected to arrive around Christmas this year. Wolsh and his team first teased the project back in December 2024. The teaser instantly caught the attention of horror fans. It shows Tarman dragging a Christmas tree through a snow-blanketed cemetery while a haunting version of ‘Silent Night’ played in the background. That unsettling imagery hinted at a tone both nostalgic and fresh. It honors the original’s macabre humor while giving it a holiday twist that promises “Christmas fear” in place of cheer.

According to recent updates, filming has already begun. The Los Angeles portion of production has wrapped, and the crew is now preparing to move to Massachusetts for the next phase. The winter shoot is expected to begin once the snow starts falling. It’s a practical choice meant to heighten the realism of the film’s icy setting. Additional casting announcements are expected as production continues through the season. While plot details are still tightly guarded, expect the same blend of dark comedy, punk-inspired energy, and grotesque undead chaos. This time, it’s wrapped in the glimmering chill of a holiday horror landscape.