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‘The Sinner’ star joins Lily-Rose Depp's new coming-of-age drama

Searchlight’s ‘Playmates’ adds a new cast member to Lorraine Nicholson’s upcoming film
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
(L) A still from 'The Sinner'; (R) Lily-Rose Depp attends Alpha Gang premiere party (Cover Image Source: (L) USA Network | Photo by Peter Kramer; (R) Getty Images | Photo by Ryan Emberley)
(L) A still from 'The Sinner'; (R) Lily-Rose Depp attends Alpha Gang premiere party (Cover Image Source: (L) USA Network | Photo by Peter Kramer; (R) Getty Images | Photo by Ryan Emberley)

Jessica Biel is joining the cast of Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming movie ‘Playmates’, as per Variety. ‘The Sinner’ star will appear alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman and child actress Indiana Elle. 'Playmates’ marks Lorraine Nicholson’s feature writing and directing debut. The movie is inspired by Nicholson’s experiences growing up around the Playboy Mansion. ‘Playmates’ follows 13-year-old Elle, played by Indiana Elle, a confident girl who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home.

Her life changes when she meets Anna, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Anna is one of seven women hoping to become Playmate of the Month. Elle and Anna form an unlikely friendship and decide to help each other achieve their biggest goals. Elle wants a boy, while Anna hopes to be on the cover of a magazine. Set in Los Angeles, the movie follows Elle as she grows up in a world that feels both familiar and unusual to her. Jessica Biel plays Hugh Hefner’s wife in the film. Her character is a fictional former Playboy Playmate. Bill Pullman plays Hugh Hefner, and his casting was announced before Biel joined the project.

A still of Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | @jessicabiel)

Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery are producing the film through High Frequency Entertainment. Depp is also producing the project in addition to acting in it. Searchlight Pictures is backing the movie, with Richard Ruiz and Cornelia Burleigh overseeing the project for the studio. Jessica Biel is known for her roles in ‘7th Heaven’, ‘The Illusionist’, ‘The A-Team’, ‘Candy’ and ‘The Sinner’. Her performance in ‘The Sinner’ earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She later starred opposite Elizabeth Banks in Prime Video’s ‘The Better Sister’. Biel has also worked as a producer through her Iron Ocean production banner. Her producing credits include ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Limetown’, ‘Candy’ and ‘The Sinner’. She will next appear opposite John Cena in ‘Matchbox: The Movie’, an Apple, Skydance and Mattel production.

A still of Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel poses for a picture (Image Source: Instagram | @jessicabiel)

Lily-Rose Depp recently starred as Ellen Hutter in Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ and also led HBO’s ‘The Idol’ as Jocelyn. She is set to reunite with Eggers for the upcoming ‘Werwulf’ and will also appear in the sci-fi comedy ‘Alpha Gang’. Bill Pullman, on the other hand, recently appeared in the Netflix series ‘The Boroughs’ and Paul Schrader’s ‘The Basics of Philosophy’. His upcoming projects include ‘Spaceballs: The New One’. Indiana Elle made her feature debut in ‘The Housemaid’, where she appeared alongside Amanda Seyfried, and later played Elisabeth Moss’ daughter in Apple TV’s ‘Imperfect Woman’. As per Production List, ‘Playmates’ is reportedly scheduled to film in Los Angeles from October 13 through November 18, 2026. The production is currently listed as a Searchlight Pictures and High Frequency Entertainment feature, with Los Angeles serving as the filming location.

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