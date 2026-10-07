What time is ‘Chicago Fire’ on tonight? Season 15 premiere, episode schedule, and more

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 picks up after the explosion that left five crew members trapped.

Firehouse 51 has a call to finish before anyone can settle back into Wednesday nights. ‘Chicago Fire’ returns for Season 15 on October 7 on NBC. The premiere picks up after an explosion left several crew members in danger. For fans waiting to learn who made it out, the new season begins in the show’s familiar spot in the 'One Chicago' lineup.

Viewers can watch the Season 15 premiere on NBC on Wednesday or stream it on Peacock the following day. Those following all three 'One Chicago' shows can also find their premieres there after the broadcasts. NBC’s October 7 lineup begins with ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. ‘Chicago Fire’ follows in the middle slot. ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 closes the evening at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. All three premieres air on NBC.

Still of Harmann from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

‘Chicago Fire’ retains its Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT slot for Season 15. New episodes will stream on Peacock after airing on NBC. NBC’s premiere guides confirm the weekly pattern but do not include a full-season calendar or a list of upcoming episode titles. Viewers should check NBC’s listings for individual broadcast dates as the season progresses.

Peacock also carries all 14 previous seasons. That gives returning viewers a place to revisit the finale before starting the premiere. It also lets anyone catching up continue through earlier episodes in order. The new season’s episodes will follow the next-day release pattern.

The Season 14 finale left Kelly Severide, Mouch McHolland, Joe Cruz, Tony Ferraris, and Harold Capp trapped after an explosion during a building fire. Severide’s distress call closed the season with their fates unresolved. Earlier, Christopher Herrmann and his wife, Cindy, renewed their vows at Molly’s, where former chief Dom Pascal reunited with his colleagues. Severide had been weighing becoming Firehouse 51’s next Captain against becoming Chief of the Office of Fire Investigation. He said he had reached a decision, but the call interrupted him before he could explain it.

Returning cast members include Taylor Kinney as Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, and Christian Stolte as Mouch. Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuente also return, with Da’Vinchi joining as Marcus Burke. Joe Miñoso and Dermot Mulroney are departing, with concluding Season 15 appearances for Cruz and Dom Pascal. Those exits add another storyline to follow as the season addresses the crew’s rescue and Firehouse 51’s future.