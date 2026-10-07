MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What time is ‘Chicago Fire’ on tonight? Season 15 premiere, episode schedule, and more

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 picks up after the explosion that left five crew members trapped.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears on 'Chicago Fire' Season 14. (Cover Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)
Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears on 'Chicago Fire' Season 14. (Cover Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon)

Firehouse 51 has a call to finish before anyone can settle back into Wednesday nights. ‘Chicago Fire’ returns for Season 15 on October 7 on NBC. The premiere picks up after an explosion left several crew members in danger. For fans waiting to learn who made it out, the new season begins in the show’s familiar spot in the 'One Chicago' lineup.

Viewers can watch the Season 15 premiere on NBC on Wednesday or stream it on Peacock the following day. Those following all three 'One Chicago' shows can also find their premieres there after the broadcasts. NBC’s October 7 lineup begins with ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. ‘Chicago Fire’ follows in the middle slot. ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 closes the evening at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. All three premieres air on NBC.

Still of Harmann from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
Still of Harmann from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

‘Chicago Fire’ retains its Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT slot for Season 15. New episodes will stream on Peacock after airing on NBC. NBC’s premiere guides confirm the weekly pattern but do not include a full-season calendar or a list of upcoming episode titles. Viewers should check NBC’s listings for individual broadcast dates as the season progresses.

Peacock also carries all 14 previous seasons. That gives returning viewers a place to revisit the finale before starting the premiere. It also lets anyone catching up continue through earlier episodes in order. The new season’s episodes will follow the next-day release pattern.

The Season 14 finale left Kelly Severide, Mouch McHolland, Joe Cruz, Tony Ferraris, and Harold Capp trapped after an explosion during a building fire. Severide’s distress call closed the season with their fates unresolved. Earlier, Christopher Herrmann and his wife, Cindy, renewed their vows at Molly’s, where former chief Dom Pascal reunited with his colleagues. Severide had been weighing becoming Firehouse 51’s next Captain against becoming Chief of the Office of Fire Investigation. He said he had reached a decision, but the call interrupted him before he could explain it.

Returning cast members include Taylor Kinney as Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, and Christian Stolte as Mouch. Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuente also return, with Da’Vinchi joining as Marcus Burke. Joe Miñoso and Dermot Mulroney are departing, with concluding Season 15 appearances for Cruz and Dom Pascal. Those exits add another storyline to follow as the season addresses the crew’s rescue and Firehouse 51’s future.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Anna Pigeon’ gets exciting future update ahead of Season 1 finale
TV

‘Anna Pigeon’ gets exciting future update ahead of Season 1 finale

Lea Thompson’s mystery drama 'Anna Pigeon' has drawn strong viewer interest as Tracy Spiridakos leads the series based on Nevada Barr’s novels.
2 hours ago
‘The Hunting Wives’ gets major Netflix update as fans await Sophie and Margo’s return
TV

‘The Hunting Wives’ gets major Netflix update as fans await Sophie and Margo’s return

Sophie and Margo begin Season 2 estranged, but old secrets and new enemies force them back into each other’s lives.
2 hours ago
‘Oppenheimer’ star joins HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ after announcing acting break
OPPENHEIMER

‘Oppenheimer’ star joins HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ after announcing acting break

An 'Oppenheimer' star joins HBO’s new true-crime series 'The Trial of Louise Woodward' about the high-profile 1997 case of Louise Woodward.
3 hours ago
‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 sets release date as new trailer puts the firm’s future on the line
TV

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 sets release date as new trailer puts the firm’s future on the line

Carrington eyes a takeover of Grant, Ronson & Greene as new alliances form and a revelation threatens the firm.
3 hours ago
Who survived the prom massacre? Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' ending explained
TV

Who survived the prom massacre? Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie' ending explained

Mike Flanagan’s 'Carrie' changes key parts of Stephen King’s story, with a shocking prom night and major twists that reshape Carrie’s fate.
5 hours ago
What time does ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 premiere tonight? Release time, episode schedule and more
TV

What time does ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 premiere tonight? Release time, episode schedule and more

Voight faces an unresolved dilemma as Intelligence returns for a season that includes Kevin Atwater’s farewell.
6 hours ago
What time is 'Abbott Elementary' on tonight? Season 6 Episode guide, schedule, and more
TV

What time is 'Abbott Elementary' on tonight? Season 6 Episode guide, schedule, and more

Gregory takes on two roles as 'Abbott Elementary' Season 6 returns to ABC with new episodes.
6 hours ago
When does ‘Chicago Med’ return? Season 12 release date, cast and streaming details
TV

When does ‘Chicago Med’ return? Season 12 release date, cast and streaming details

'Chicago Med' Season 12 brings higher stakes, returning favorites and new medical drama as the Gaffney team faces fresh challenges.
7 hours ago
How did Ted Lasso’s dad die? Ted and Henry’s Season 4 finale conversations, explained
TV

How did Ted Lasso’s dad die? Ted and Henry’s Season 4 finale conversations, explained

‘Ted Lasso’ released its Season 4 finale, titled ‘Being Alive’, on Wednesday, October 7 on Apple TV
14 hours ago
Will there be 'Ted Lasso' Season 5? Season 4 finale reveals major coaching shakeup
TV

Will there be 'Ted Lasso' Season 5? Season 4 finale reveals major coaching shakeup

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 starring Jason Sudeikis is currently streaming on Apple TV
14 hours ago