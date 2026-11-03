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Netflix sets Season 2 release date for Emmy-winning ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

Netflix’s acclaimed animated series 'Blue Eye Samurai' returns for its second season, continuing Mizu’s quest for vengeance in London.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Blue Eye Samurai' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
A still from 'Blue Eye Samurai' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Netflix has announced the premiere date for Season 2 of its acclaimed adult animated series 'Blue Eye Samurai.' The new season will debut on January 19, 2027, more than three years after the show’s first season premiered in 2023. The streamer also confirmed in August that the series will conclude with a third season, scheduled for 2028.

In Season 1, Mizu disguises herself as a man while hunting four white men who remained in Japan after its borders closed, including her potential father. She seeks revenge for the discrimination and violence she endured as a mixed-race child. Her pursuit leads her to the powerful Irishman Abijah Fowler, who plots to overthrow the shogunate.

During the season finale, Fowler and his forces attack Edo. As Mizu confronts Fowler, she throws a candle to prevent his escape, setting Edo Castle ablaze and triggering a devastating fire that spreads through the city. Mizu defeats Fowler and captures him, but leaves behind her allies, including Taigen, as she sets sail for London with her prisoner. There, she hopes to find the remaining men on her list and continue her quest for vengeance.

A still from 'Blue Eye Samurai' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Season 2 follows Mizu’s quest for vengeance in London, where she encounters new allies, old enemies, and personal demons. Meanwhile, back in Japan, Akemi and Taigen navigate the dangers of Edo Castle under a new Shogun, while Ringo searches for a new purpose.

The show’s striking animation blends traditional Japanese art influences with cinematic action, giving its sword fights both intensity and emotional weight. Its supporting characters also face difficult choices between personal ambition, loyalty, and duty. These layered themes helped establish 'Blue Eye Samurai' as a distinctive adult animation series, appealing to viewers drawn to both historical drama and character-driven storytelling.

A still from 'Blue Eye Samurai' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Maya Erskine returns as Mizu, joined by Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen and Masi Oka as Ringo. New cast members Jonathan Pryce, Joel Kim Booster, and Sherry Cola will also appear. 'Blue Eye Samurai' is created by husband-and-wife team Amber Noizumi and Michael Green. The series earned four Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program for its first season. It also won six Annie Awards from six nominations.

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